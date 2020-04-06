Trump denounces Dem Pritzker ‘complaining’ during coronavirus briefing, sign of openness to more stimulus checks

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

To say “we hope we are seeing stabilization in the hottest places of all”, President Trump revealed Sunday evening that 1.67 million people have now been tested for coronavirus in the United States – although he said he believed some politicians had dropped their constituents during the crisis.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in particular, “complained all the time” despite his underperformance, Trump accused during a briefing with the president’s task force on coronaviruses. The two officials have argued in recent days with the Democrat accusing the White House for not providing all the fans it wanted.

“He is not able to do what he is supposed to be able to do as governor”, Trump said. “He did not perform well.”

Later during the briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said he had spoken to Pritzker, and the governor “expressed great appreciation that our Army Corps of Engineers had built 500 beds at McCormick Place. [convention center], and by the end of this week, an additional 2,500 beds would be built for an overflow health facility in Chicago. “Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the corps was” exceptional, “said Pence.

“We have sent 600 fans to the state of Illinois, but I have assured the governor, and I have assured the mayor, that although the main goal we have over the next few days is to increase cases in the greater New York area and Louisiana, that Michigan and Illinois are at the forefront of our thinking, “said Pence. “Under the leadership of the President, we will ensure that the people of Illinois and Michigan have the resources, equipment and support they need.”

Rear Admiral John Polowczyk said that American agents were going to facilities in China to inspect all medical equipment sent to the United States and ensure it is functional, in the middle reports that China has sent defective test kits and other supplies to several other countries.

Trump also said he would be willing to have the government send a new round of stimulus checks to the Americans, saying, “I like the concept.” He added that the current round of stimulus funds should be distributed within two weeks.

Also at the briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx observed that Spain and Italy had provided “really useful signs” that social distancing was working and that new cases and deaths were decreasing in both countries .

Birx said “we very much hope” over the next week that there will be “stabilization of cases in these large metropolitan areas where the epidemic started several weeks ago”. Spain and Italy “give us hope for what our future may be,” she said.

“In the days to come, America will experience the peak of this terrible pandemic,” Trump said as he told reporters, “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Trump told reporters separately that an additional 600,000 N95 masks would arrive in New York on Monday “to meet the needs of the public hospital system,” at the request of Mayor Bill de Blasio. Another 200,000 masks will be flown to Long Island after officials request it, Trump added.

Some 500 fans were on their way to New Jersey, 200 to Louisiana, 300 to Michigan, 600 to Illinois and 100 to Massachusetts, the president said. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said earlier in the day that his condition could run out of fans by Thursday.

Still on the way, said Trump, there was more hydroxychloroquine. Limited studies and doctors’ surveys have suggested that the antimalarial drug may, in fact, treat coronavirus. Journalists who have previously denounced the Trump administration for suggesting hydroxychloroquine have largely changed their music.

“We bought a huge amount of hydroxychloroquine,” Trump told reporters, saying the country had stockpiled 29 million tablets of the drug. “There are signs that it works, very strong signs. … They are not expensive. What do you have to lose?”

The president said he was “not a doctor,” but observed that the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] had issued emergency authorization to doctors to use the drug to treat the coronavirus.

Pressed to know whether he was offering irresponsible medical advice, the president insisted that he was “not acting as a doctor” and said that there were “good signs” that the drug could save lives – and at worst, he would not kill himself. The drug still requires a prescription.

Another journalist then interviewed with bizzarely Trump explained why not all businesses, including essential businesses like grocery stores, were forced to close as well.

Trump opened the briefing by offering words of hope to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized Sunday after positive test for coronavirus and showing symptoms.

“All Americans are praying for him,” said Trump. “I hope and am sure he will be fine. He is a strong man, a strong person.”

Asked by a reporter if he planned to stay away from Pence “to ensure the continuity of government”, Trump replied that “sometimes we are forced into positions where I prefer to be absent”, but that he was “very difficult” sometimes to keep distance from everyone.

The president said he envisaged “very substantial tariffs” on foreign oil if the current price war were to continue.

Trump added, “I would like to ask your prayers for families who have lost loved ones. Ask God to comfort them in their hour of grief – it is a great hour of grief, for our nation and for the world.” .. With the faith of our families and the spirit of our people and the grace of our God, we will endure, we will overcome, we will triumph. We have learned so much, we will be stronger than ever. “

The President also praised the news that New York the state has saw his first drop in daily coronavirus deaths, say US Northern Command officials said he would deploy a combined total of 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York area to support relief efforts in the next three days.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Democrat, said early in the day New York has also seen a slight drop in ICU admissions and the number of patients requiring the insertion of breathing tubes. The hospital discharge rate was “on the rise”, he said, calling it “good news”.

“We have sent federal troops – not just troops, but lots of talented doctors, nurses and first responders,” said Trump.

The military said in a statement 1,000 staff would work in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA]. In total, 300 of these “uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other areas to expand local medical capabilities in the war against COVID-19,” added US Northern Command.

Americans prepare for top doctor to warn Sunday it will be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives Great Britain assumed the unwanted mantle of the deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a 24-hour death record that has surpassed even the hardest hit Italy.

Britain recorded more than 47,800 cases of the virus and more than 4,900 deaths on Sunday.

“It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time on September 11″, ” Jerome Adams, American general surgeon told Fox News Sunday.

