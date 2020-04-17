Trump denounces Pelosi and Schumer for lack of help for small businesses amid coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

President Trump lambasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer for failing to reach an agreement on additional funding for small businesses in the middle of the coronavirus crisis and urged Democrats in Congress to return to Washington, D.C. from recess.

“Today people started to lose their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin ’Chuck Schumer and the radical left, Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately return to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America. End your ENDLESS HOLIDAY! “Trump tweeted Friday morning.

President’s tweet comes as payment protection program, which helps businesses with fewer than 500 employees, get loans that can cover eight weeks of salary, benefits, rent and other expenses, runs out funding. The program was created as part of the CARES $ 2.2 trillion law passed last month, and converts small business loans into grants and would be canceled entirely if 75% of the loan is used to keep employees on the job. pay list.

The Trump administration said on Thursday that it could no longer accept nominations without funding authorized by Congress. The entire $ 350 billion original CARES P3 program was allocated through more than 1.6 million approved loans.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on available credit,” the Small Business Administration said on Thursday. “Likewise, we are unable to register new PPP lenders at this time.”

Republicans and the Trump administration want the Democrats to quickly transfer a $ 250 billion page from a page to the program that gives struggling small businesses up to $ 10 million in forgivable loans to make their wages. The GOP’s effort already failed in the Senate last week when Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer demanded an additional $ 250 million to help hospitals and state and local governments and contain program changes. aid to small businesses to help disadvantaged and minority businesses.

While Pelosi, D-Calif., And Schumer, DN.Y., Support Small Business Aid, Top Congressional Democrats Also Want to Pass “Interim Emergency” Bill That Would Help Hospitals and Governments States.

“We are ready to give them that money, but we also need the other money. … The question is from the Republicans: why do you ignore your state? Pelosi told reporters.

“How can we ignore their cries for help … when they are on the front line?” she added.

If they can reach an “interim” deal on the small business front, the legislation could be submitted “before the end of the month,” Pelosi said.

But Democrats and the White House are still considering another huge stimulus package that could include infrastructure spending that lawmakers call “phase four” of their response to the coronaviruses. The date of this legislation would be far beyond the draft law, Pelosi said on Thursday.

