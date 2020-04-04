Trump dismisses Michael Atkinson, an intelligence official who informed Congress of a phone call to Ukraine: report

President Trump dismissed Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the American intelligence community who alerted Congress to concerns over a phone call from Trump with the President of Ukraine – a case which led to the dismissal of the president last year.

Trump officially briefed the intelligence committees of the two Senate and House in a letter dated Friday which was obtained by Politico.

“It is to inform that I exercise my power as president to dismiss the Inspector General of the intelligence community, effective 30 days from today,” the president wrote.

HOUSE INTEL REPUBLICANS INVESTIGATION OF THE HANDLING OF THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF THE COMPLAINT COMPLAINT

“It is extremely important to promote the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of federal programs and activities. The inspectors general have a vital role to play in achieving these objectives,” continued the president. As is the case for other positions where, as president, I have the power to appoint, on the advice and with the consent of the Senate, it is essential that I have full confidence in the persons appointed as inspectors general. . This is no longer the case for this Inspector General. “

The President added he would appoint a replacement “who has my full confidence and who has the appropriate qualifications” at a later date.

In January Fox News reported that Atkinson was under investigation by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee for its management of the Ukrainian affair, which began with a complaint by an unidentified “whistleblower”.

In August of this year, Atkinson received a complaint from a person who had raised concerns about Trump’s phone call on July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump requested a Ukrainian-led investigation into the past commercial relations in the country of the former vice-president Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden.

The Democrats argued that the president linked the request for the investigation to the denial of US military aid to Ukraine in what they described as a “counterpart” agreement. But Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Ukraine.

The House ultimately dismissed Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – but the Senate acquitted Trump of the charges in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, one of the Democratic leaders of the impeachment effort, called the dismissal of Atkinson an act of “retribution” for President Trump.

Schiff called Friday’s action “a further blatant attempt on the part of the president to drain the independence of the intelligence community and retaliate against those who dare to speak out against the president’s wrongdoings,” according to Politico.

“At a time when our country is facing a national emergency and needs members of the intelligence community to tell the truth in power, the evening president’s decision puts our country and national security even more at risk,” said added Schiff.

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this story.