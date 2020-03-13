Trump doubles call for payroll tax cuts until the end of 2020

On Friday, President Trump doubled his calls for payroll tax cuts until the end of the year, arguing that the move could be “really meaningful” and help stabilize the economy in the midst of the coronavirus trigger.

“If you want to put money in the hands of people quickly and effectively, let them have all the money they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUP until the end of the year, December 31. Then you do something really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference! Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Trump first launched the idea of ​​temporarily removing the payroll tax earlier this week. The President proposed to reduce the tax for employers and employees from 14.4% to zero. He also mentioned the measures taken to help small businesses and help hourly workers who could get sick.

Sources even told Fox News that Trump may wish to make payroll tax cuts permanent and fund social security, medicare and unemployment insurance out of general revenue – measures that could further worsen the deficit . The Democrats rejected these calls while legislators were drafting new legislation.

TRUMP FLOATS TEMPORARY PAY TAX ELIMINATION

Meanwhile, the president also called on the Federal Reserve to cut rates and lambasted President Jerome Powell along the way.

“The Federal Reserve must FINALLY lower the policy rate to something comparable to its competing central banks. Jay Powell and his group place us at a decisive economic and physiological disadvantage. It should never have been like that. Also, STIMULATE! ”Trump tweeted.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization designated the epidemic of the global pandemic.

That night, during an address from the Oval Office to the nation, President Trump announced a temporary halt in air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights from the Kingdom – United and those carrying cargo, to contain the spread of the virus.

“The virus will have no chance against us,” said Trump on Wednesday. “No nation is more prepared or more resilient.”

The President has appointed Vice President Pence to lead the Coronavirus task force, which has provided daily press briefings and shared information on the Trump administration’s new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in across the country.

Pence announced on Tuesday that insurance companies have agreed to waive all co-payers on coronavirus testing and treatment amid the threat. Pence also announced that more than 4 million tests will be released across the country by the end of the week.

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Seema Varna also announced on Tuesday that the administration had removed “prior authorization requirements” for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and “would waive prescription renewal limits and would expand access. “

ASSET: ‘CORONAVIRUS DOESN’T MATTER WHAT ARE YOU’

The epidemic is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

As of Friday morning, there were over 1,600 cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 47 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States has so far seen 41 coronavirus-related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.