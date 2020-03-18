Trump doubles China virus, asks who in the White House used the phrase “kung flu”

President Trump wednesday continued to call COVID-19, the “China virus”, and said he did not think the labeling of the new coronavirus was racist or endangered Asian Americans.

“No, not at all,” Trump said at the noon press conference. “I think they would probably agree with that, 100%. It comes from China. “

Trump has been pressured by China as well as some Democrats to stop using the term “China virus” or “Wuhan virus”. They believe the term stigmatizes China and borders on racism. But instead, if it stops, Trump has increased its use.

“I have always treated the Chinese virus very seriously,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, commenting on media coverage of his response to the global pandemic which has killed 7,374 people so far. Trump’s tweet was one of three he sent on Wednesday morning, referring to COVID-19, the “Chinese virus”.

His refusal to change its wording comes as tensions mount between the United States and China on the origin of the virus as well as on the way in which China has handled the crisis.

TRUMP UNAPOLOGETICALLY USES THE PHRASE “CHINESE VIRUS” AS THE CLASH SPREADS WITH CHINA ON ITS ORIGINS

CBS reporter Weijia Jiang said in a tweet on Tuesday that an anonymous White House official called the deadly “Kung-Flu” virus on his face.

“This morning, a White House official called #Coronavirus” Kung-Flu “for my face. It makes me wonder what they call it behind my back,” she tweeted.

During Wednesday’s briefing, PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor lobbied Trump about someone in his administration using the phrase “Kung-Flu”.

In this bizarre exchange, Trump asked Alcindor to repeat the phrase “Kung-Flu” and asked him directly which White House official had used the term. She said she didn’t have a name.

Earlier today White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a more aggressive tone with reporters and although she said the use of the phrase “Kung-Flu” was wrong, she refused to engage in a “hypothetical” and demanded to know who in the White House had the exchange with Jiang.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point Conway turned around and said, “Weijia, who was that? Tell us!”

Jiang said, “I think you understand how these conversations are going on,” to which Conway replied, “No, I don’t know how these conversations are going on, and it’s very offensive, so you should tell us who c ‘East.”

Tyler Olsen of Fox News contributed to this report.