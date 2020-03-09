Trump downplays coronavirus threat, notes “common flu” kills thousands every year

President Trump minimized the threat of coronavirus Monday, noting that the “common flu” kills thousands of Americans each year and that “life and the economy go on.”

“Last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It is on average between 27,000 and 70,000 per year ”, Asset tweeted Monday.

“Nothing is closed, life and the economy continue. At the moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus with 22 deaths. Think about it! “He tweeted.

According to Disease Control Centers, during the 2018-2019 flu season, approximately 35.5 million people were ill with the flu and approximately 34,200 people died from the disease.

A WAIT OF CPAC AND A CORONAVIRUS ARE IN CONTACT WITH SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE CONGRESS

The president’s tweet comes amid the international spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which has rocked the global economy and has virtually brought the United States into recession.

Meanwhile, the country is struggling with a shortage of virus testing kits, amid the growing number of cases in the United States.

The coronavirus is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China, and has since spread to other countries, including the United States.

The disease is transferable between humans. Most coronaviruses cause mild symptoms, such as the common cold, which patients recover from easily. Other strains of the virus – such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) – can cause pneumonia and even death.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

The president’s tweets come amid the news that a participant in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held outside Washington last week tested positive for the disease.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were present and spoke to CPAC. The White House was informed and said that there was no indication that the president or the vice-president was near the stricken participant.

The participant had contact with “several” members of Congress, according to the Capitol doctor. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Are among the legislators who have interacted with the CPAC coronavirus patient and are self-quarantined. Three senior Gosar personnel are also quarantined out of “abundance of caution”.