Trump embraces Biden’s confused ‘approval’ as concerns grow over former vice president’s competence

Joe Biden accumulates recommendations from former rivals and Democratic insiders, but a 7-minute speech riddled with blunders on Saturday in Missouri led President Trump to tweet an edited clip that appears to be asking the former vice president to approve the current commander-in-chief.

In the short speech, Biden, 77, bizarrely declared himself a Democrat “O’Biden Bama” and said: “We cannot get – re-elect – we cannot win this re-election – excuse me. We do not can only re-elect Donald Trump – if, in fact, we engage here in this circular execution squad. “

The confused remarks have sparked new concerns among Republicans and leftist commentators that Biden may be mentally unfit for the presidency. On Twitter, President Trump jokingly took Biden’s speech as a mutilated endorsement.

“I agree with Joe!” Trump wrote, captioned a video of the address that edited the second part of Biden’s remarks.

The tweet was part of a larger effort by Republicans to highlight what they consider one of Biden’s fatal vulnerabilities, with its possible corruption of his son. Trump suggested to a Fox News City Hall Biden was unfit for the office last week, saying that Biden’s numerous blunders were indicative of a jurisdictional problem.

“I’m ready for Communist Bernie,” said Trump. “And then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, that it thought was Thursday. But he also said 150 million people killed with guns, and that he was running for the US Senate – something is going on there. “

Biden being ready to deliver a final blow to Bernie Sanders during Tuesday’s primary, even some left commentators agree with the president’s assessment.

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan, who endorsed Bernie Sanders, took the concerns a step further, claiming that Biden’s blunders were not just stuttering or momentary slippage, but an overwhelming model of apparent incompetence. .

“Stop. Pause. He can’t be president,” said Rogan. “Look, we can’t play any games here. He’s a very old man who can’t speak.”

Journalist Aaron Mate highlighted the relative lack of control for Biden in the network media, which with some exceptions has largely avoided probing the former vice president’s relationships abroad or his possible cognitive problems.

“When was the last time Joe Biden sat down for an unedited live interview like Bernie did this week with Maddow?” Asked Mate. “For example, I would like to know what Biden said here after claiming that Hunter got his $ 80K / month Ukraine board gig because “he’s a really brilliant guy.” But it is clearly edited. “

And, last summer, the New York Times reported that many Biden associates and insiders doubted with “significant unease” whether he would be too old to be an effective candidate.

For now, however, Biden is largely basking in support of a unified Democratic party – even with the approval of Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Who just last year accused Biden to support what she called racist policies that affected her personally.

“There is no one better prepared than Joe to guide our nation through these turbulent times and restore truth, honor and decency to the Oval Office,” said Harris in a statement on Sunday. “He’s endlessly kind and caring, and he truly listens to the American people.”

Harris joins Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, the representing Tim Ryan, D-Ohion, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney approving Biden.

Harris withdrew from the race in December, ending a candidacy with the historic potential of becoming the first black woman elected president.

Harris said in his statement that “like many women, I watched with sadness as women left the race one by one”. Four years after Hillary Clinton was the party’s candidate, “we find ourselves without a woman on the way to being the Democratic presidential candidate.”

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, remains in the race, but with only one delegate so far, he has been considered a knock-on at best.

Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.