Trump estimates maximum coronavirus death rate in the U.S. and expands social distancing guidelines: ‘I want our lives to come back’

Hello and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know when you start your day …

Trump says spike in coronavirus death rate likely in two weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30

President Trump said on Sunday that “the peak death rate” in the coronavirus pandemic “is expected to hit in two weeks”, and said the federal government would extend its social distancing guidelines until April 30 then that he was trying to prepare the nation for the possibility that 100,000 to 200,000 in the United States could die from the deadly virus.

“The modeling estimates that the peak death rate should reach two weeks,” he told White House Rose Garden. “I repeat. The peak, the highest mortality rate, remember, is likely to hit in two weeks … Therefore, we will extend our guidelines until April 30, to slow the spread”, said the president. said in the rose garden of the White House.

In response to a question asked at the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated his estimate at the start of the day that it was possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people can die in the United States. “What we are trying to do is not let this happen,” he said, calling the extension of the social distancing directives “a wise and prudent decision”. Over 2,300 people with the virus have already died in the United States

TUNING: Don’t miss President Trump’s interview on “Fox & Friends” at 8:00 am ET today!

The White House president’s press conference on the coronavirus was often controversial on Sunday involved testy clashes with several journalists. To say his earlier hope that the country could reopen by Easter was “just an aspiration”. In the midst of bad news, he tried to be optimistic, saying, “We can expect June 1 to be on the right track for recovery” and that “a lot of great things will happen.” Click here to learn more about our history.

Other related developments:

– To receive all the latest news on the coronavirus and more daily in your inbox, register here.

– Mnuchin exhibits when Americans can expect their rescue packages to be checked

– FDA approves emergency clearance Trump’s touted drugs to fight coronavirus

– Equity futures trade down that the guidelines on the social distancing of coronaviruses have been extended until April 30

According to the report, up to 10% of recovered coronavirus patients are positive again

According to a report, up to 10% of coronavirus patients recovered in China were again tested positive after their discharge from hospital.

Doctors on the front lines of the epidemic in Wuhan, China – where the virus emerged – reported that between 3% and 10% of patients cured were reinfected with the disease, although it is unclear they were contagious the second time, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tongji Hospital, which identified the first case of COVID-19, confirmed that five of 145 patients – just over 3% – were again positive in nucleic acid tests, according to the television station d ‘CCTV report. – Reported in the New York Post. Click here to find out more.

Other related developments:

– Italian, 33 years old, says he contracted a coronavirus despite being otherwise healthy

– NYC Pier Prepares for USNS Comfort Arrival in the fight against coronaviruses

– TSA lists the airports where 61 screeners tested positive for coronavirus

‘iHeart Living Room Concert’ offers a unique insight into the homes of the stars, lives during self-isolation

Elton John and some of his most famous friends are stranded at home, as is the rest of America during the coronavirus pandemic – which enabled “FOX presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America” ​​to provide entertainment and fundraising for first responders on Sunday evening, while providing a unique glimpse into the lives of celebrities.

“We are there, all together at home. You have your family and loved ones and I keep mine too. We take care of each other, we take care of each other, do what we can during this crisis, “said John to launch the program.” There is a lot of grief, uncertainty and fear. But let me tell you what will keep us together. All the goodness happening in the world. “

Alicia Keys, who was sitting in a purple piano at home, without makeup and with a visible hole on the shoulder of her casual T-shirt, kicked off the performances with a message encouraging Americans to “remember our resilience”, by dedicating a moving interpretation of “Rise Up” to first responders and health professionals to ensure the security of the nation.

FOX has abandoned commercials for the concert, instead using breaks to encourage viewers to help Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two of the many charities that help victims and first responders during the pandemic. The unprecedented event brought together the biggest names in music performing from their home, while they were practicing social distancing and using phones to record their acts. Click here to find out more.

Other developments of coronavirus:

– John Prine, 73, hospitalized in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus

– Animal shelters pull stops for find pet homes during the epidemic

– Coronavirus: everything you need to know

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

READ TODAY

Texas Gov. Abbott extends mandatory quarantines for coronavirus to include travelers from La., other hard-hit regions.

Dad forbids his son from home after his spring break during the pandemic.

ICYMI: Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle “ they have to pay ” for security as part of the transfer to the United States.

THE LATEST FOX BUSINESS

California prepares for coronavirus outbreak in the coming week.

Toyota stops production in European factories.

Hawaii tourism stops as virus restrictions tighten.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History”.

A FEW WORDS OF SAVINGS

Reverend Franklin Graham explains how Samaritan’s Purse helps Italy and New York City fight coronavirus pandemic

Not yet registered with Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News First is compiled by Bryan Robinson of Fox News. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe and help each other – together we will overcome this coronavirus pandemic. We’ll see you in your inbox starting Tuesday morning.