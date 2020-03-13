Trump fires Obama-Biden response to swine flu, defends coronavirus management

President Trump attacked the former vice president Joe Biden’s management of the H1N1 (swine flu) pandemic in 2009, after the now presidential candidate called the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic “too disdainful” and full of “bad judgments”.

“Labeling COVID-19 as a foreign virus does not shift responsibility for the errors of judgment that have been made so far by the Trump administration,” said Biden on Thursday, criticizing Trump for labeling the coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a “stranger”. virus “in Wednesday night’s Oval Office speech. The president’s speech was criticized for a number of inaccuracies. In Thursday’s comments, Biden also presented his plan to fight the disease, which was first declared pandemic since swine flu by the World Health Organization.

Trump responded on Thursday evening: “Sleepy Joe Biden was responsible for the H1N1 swine flu epidemic that killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst ever. Our response is one of the best, with quick action on border closings and a 78% approval rating, the highest ever recorded. His was the lowest! “

The president continued to defend his response to the coronavirus while contrasting with the Biden record on Friday morning, retweeting a campaign message showing former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs reverting to Biden’s comments at the epoch on swine flu.

“I think what the vice president meant was the same as many members have said in recent days,” Gibbs said in a press briefing, vaguely defending Biden after a question from a reporter about it. accusations that the former vice president came “close to fear” in the television comments.

“I understand what he said, I’m telling you what he meant,” Gibbs continued to laugh at the press after being pushed further. “Obviously, if anyone was unduly alarmed for any reason, we would apologize and I hope my remarks and remarks from people at the CDC and [Obama Homeland Security] secretary [Janet] Napolitano correctly clarified what he meant. “

The president also accused the bureaucracy of the CDC and the Obama administration of having complicated what his administration could have done in response to the new coronavirus.

“For decades, the @CDCgov has examined and studied its test system, but has done nothing. It would still be inadequate and slow for a large-scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama has made changes that only further complicated matters, “Trump tweeted. “Their response to the H1N1 swine flu has been a large-scale disaster, with thousands of deaths, and nothing significant has been done to address the testing issue, so far. Changes have been made and tests will soon take place on a very large scale. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! “

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, admitted in his testimony Thursday that the ability of Americans to be tested for coronavirus does not measure up to other countries, the addition of the United States should be better equipped.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Asked about people’s ability to get tested while noting that even health care workers have been denied access to tests.

“The system is not really suited to what we need right now – what you are asking for,” said Fauci. “It’s a fail.”

As cases spread worldwide, the extent of infections in the United States remains to be seen. To date, more than 1,600 cases have been reported. This number will certainly increase in the near future, but a historic wave of public and private sector decisions to limit exposure and transmission could help curb the spread of the virus – with the closure of major sporting events and schools and other sites. , and many companies are adopting telework policies.

According to the CDC, between 2009 and 2010, swine flu caused more than 60 million cases in the United States and more than 12,000 deaths. It is not yet known at this stage how the new coronavirus will compare.

Biden’s plan to fight coronavirus, he said on Thursday, includes paid emergency leave for people sick with the virus, small business assistance, free tests, vaccine development and mobilizing supplies and government workers to fight the disease.

Biden said, “Protecting the health and safety of the American people is the most important job of any president. Unfortunately, this virus has exposed the serious shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are compounded by the lack of general confidence in this president, fueled by a contradictory relationship with the truth he continues to have. The ability of our government to respond effectively has been weakened by the digging of our agencies and the bashing of science. “

One of the main shortcomings reported by Biden with the administration’s response to the coronavirus is the delay in the deployment of tests for the disease caused by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

“The administration’s failure in testing is colossal. And it is a failure in planning, leadership and execution,” he said, “by next week, the number of tests should be several millions, not thousands. “

Paul Newshauser, Ronn Blitzer and Allie Raffa of Fox News contributed to this report.