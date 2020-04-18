Trump “foments inner rebellion,” said Dem Governor Inslee

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A series of Twitter messages posted by President Trump has shown that the president “fomented internal rebellion,” a Democratic governor said on Friday.

Washington the state Gov. Jay Inslee laid the charge in a statement which also accused the president of encouraging “illegal and dangerous acts,” Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

Inslee’s accusations came on the same day as other Democrats – like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine – have raised the tempo of their rhetoric against the President and his administration, as much of the nation has remained under a stay-at-home order resulting from the coronavirus epidemic.

The attacks also came a day after the president released guidelines called “Opening America Again”, a series of steps to reopen and revive the United States. economy.

TRUMP CALLS ON STATES TO “RELEASE” CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

If the Democrats’ attacks were spontaneous or part of the election year strategy, as it appears to deny Trump a second term, was not immediately clear.

Earlier today, the President posted a series of messages saying, “RELEASE MINNESOTA! “” RELEASE MICHIGAN! “And” RELEASE VIRGINIAIn a demonstration of support for citizens of the states who were protesting home arrest orders or, in the case of Virginia, the recent gun control measures adopted by state democrats. (Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced relaxed state rules Protesters gathered outside his home on Friday, the same day.)

Inslee mocked the president’s tweets as “raging rants”.

“His rants and calls for the liberation of states could also lead to violence,” said Inslee’s statement, according to Q13 FOX. “We have already seen it. The president foments internal rebellion and spreads lies even if his own administration claims that the virus is real and deadly.”

Inslee, 69, is a former congressman who has been governor of Washington since 2013. In recent weeks, he has received praise – notably from President Trump and members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force – for his efforts to stem the spread of the virus after Washington initially. leads the nation into infections and deaths.

As of Friday evening, Washington was no longer in the top 10 of the states in terms of infections or deaths.

Earlier in the week, Inslee joined an alliance with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregin’s Governor Kate Brown, also Democrats, to jointly decide when to reopen the economies of their states.

His Friday offensive against President Trump came on the same day as at least two other unrestrained rhetorical attacks on the President or his administration.

Cuomo tirade

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a long tirade against the president at a press conference, demanding more federal dollars for his state, which leads the nation in both coronavirus infections and deaths.

“Don’t ask states to do it without the funding,” added Cuomo, saying that putting the burden on the states without the funding necessary for a successful reopening is “the opposite of the money stops here.”

He added, “Don’t make a difference without spending the dollars.”

Cuomo’s rant drew a response from the president.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time” doing “and less time” complaining “. Go out and do the work. Stop talking!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

‘Dereliction of duty’

Also on Friday, US Senator Angus King, D-Maine, accused the Trump administration of “neglect of homework” during a coronavirus conference call between a group of Senate Democrats and Vice President Mike Pence, reported Politico.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I have never been so crazy about a phone call in my life,” said King.

King and other Democrats were frustrated with what they saw as inadequate responses from Pence and members of the Coronavirus task force regarding COVID-19 tests and other topics, the report says.

Friday, Pence told reporters that the states “have enough tests to implement the criteria of phase 1” of the White House plan to reopen the economy “if they wish.”

Brooke Singman and Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this story.