Trump gets GOP presidential nomination with main wins on Tuesday

President Trump officially won the 2020 Republican presidential nomination after winning the Florida and Illinois primaries on Tuesday, according to a tally of delegates from the Associated Press.

Trump surpassed the 1,276 delegates needed to get the nomination two months earlier than in 2016, when he fought a huge field of rivals as an insurgent candidate.

BIDEN SHOULD WIN FLORIDA AND ILLINOIS PRIMERS, LOTS SHOULD CLOSE SOON IN ARIZONA

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump – the 2020 presidential candidate for president!” Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Tuesday night.

The Trump campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of Trump’s voters and how the unified Republicans are behind him while the Democrats continue to participate in a contested primary contest.

This put an end to the long-term challenges Trump has faced from candidates including former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, former Illinois representative Joe Walsh and former Carolina governor. South Mark Sanford.

None of the other candidates posed a great threat, only Weld winning delegates. Weld won a single delegate in Iowa caucuses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others, like the former Ohio governor and the 2016 candidate, John Kasich, would have been potential opponents for 2020, but a serious challenger never surfaced.

Meanwhile, the Democratic nomination remains to be won, although former Vice President Joe Biden increases his lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, in the contest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.