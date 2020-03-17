Trump gets tangled up with Cuomo on coronavirus: “Keep politics away”

President Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo trade beards coronavirus In response, the president told the Democratic Governor on Tuesday to “keep politics out of the picture.”

“Cuomo wants” all states to be treated the same. But all States it’s not the same, ”Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Some are hard hit by the Chinese virus, some are hardly affected at all.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPURS NY, NJ, CT TO CLOSE BARS, RESTAURANTS AND GYMS

Trump added: “New York is a very big” hotspot “, West Virginia has so far had no cases.”

“Andrew, get away from politics …”, Trump tweeted.

Trump’s message came after he tweeted Monday night about a teleconference he had conducted with governors across the country, saying everything was fine, but saying Cuomo should “do more.”

Cuomo, a frequent critic of Trump, responded on Monday evening.

“Do I have to do more?” No, you have to do something! Cuomo tweeted. “You are supposed to be the president.”

He added, “Glad to do your job too. Just give me control of the Army Engineers Corps and I’ll take it over from there. “

The back and forth between Trump and Cuomo comes as the nation grapples with what was designated last week by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 4,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 49 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States, to date, has seen 85 deaths from coronavirus.

New York, at this point, is considered the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in the country, with nearly 1,000 people having tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Trump also criticized Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who presented Trump’s state of the Union rebuttal last month. The governor, whose state is not at this stage one of the most affected, had previously called on the federal government to do more to respond to the pandemic.

“The failed Michigan governor has to work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to do the job. I support Michigan!” Trump tweeted.

He then praised the administration’s response to the coronavirus and their work with states and localities to stem the spread.

“The federal government is working very well with governors and state officials. Good things will happen! #KILLTHEVIRUS“, he tweeted.

Trump announced a national emergency on Friday. The President also announced a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, now including flights from the United Kingdom, but excluding those carrying cargo.

The announcement came after sporting events and other major events were canceled or postponed, businesses across the country instituted telework policies, government buildings and schools closed, and other disruptions rocked the nation, in the midst of efforts to curb the transmission of the virus.

On Monday, Cuomo, the governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont and the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, collectively decided to close bars, restaurants, cinemas and gymnasiums in the Tri-State region in order to stop the growing number of case in the region. They also said that they would limit the crowd’s capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people.

“Our main goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections does not overwhelm our health care system, and everyone agrees that social isolation is the best way to do it,” Cuomo said in a statement. “It is not a war that can be won on its own, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents” shopping. ‘State’ where residents of one state go to another and vice versa. “