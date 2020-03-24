Trump: Government Sends 400 Respirators To New York Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said Tuesday the federal government plans to send 400 fans New York City, with more equipment on the way.

“The global market for face masks and respirators is crazy. We help states get equipment, but it’s not easy. I just received 400 Fans for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio, “Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Start of work on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of items of different types are arriving! “

The cargo represents a fraction of the 15,000 fans that Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed last week as city and state become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States. De Blasio has repeatedly raised the alarm over the shortage of ventilators in New York hospitals, as many COVID-19 patients need machines to help them breathe.

CORONAVIRUS FAN APPLICATION

De Blasio has also researched millions of N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals.

“If we don’t get fans this week, we’re going to lose lives that we could have saved – I can’t be more emphatic than that,” de Blasio said on CNN on Monday.

New York now has more than 23,000 positive coronavirus cases in the state, about half of which are in New York.

De Blasio over the weekend said he had asked Trump to use the Defense Production Act to acquire ventilators for patients suffering from the disease.

The president said on Tuesday that the law was “in force”, but that he did not need to use it: “The defense production law is in force, but did not have to use because no one said NO! Millions of masks are coming back to the States. “

The Defense Production Act, which was first enacted in 1950 in response to the Korean War and has since been invoked more than 50 times, aims to rationalize the production of medical supplies to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic and to require companies to sign contracts or execute orders deemed necessary for national defense.

By law, companies are required to accept and prioritize government contracts and prioritize “materials, services and facilities to promote national defense or maximize national energy supplies”. Although this provision has historically been used to increase military production, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the law will be used for medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Trump also made reference to New York’s temporary hospitals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend four sites in the state that will serve as additional space for hospitals overflowing due to the coronavirus epidemic.

CUOMO SAYS TEMPORARY HOSPITALS IN NEW YORK TO INCLUDE JAVITS CENTER

The first four sites recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers are the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center at New York City, locations at SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center.

“We have an action plan to help stop the spread of this virus, including increasing hospital capacity and identifying new hospital beds. After meeting with the Corps of Army Engineers and hearing their recommendations, we are ready to build temporary hospitals at four facilities in New York State, “Cuomo said on Saturday.

The sites were identified by an inspection team led by the Army Corps of Engineers and included state officials from the New York General Service Office, the New York Dormitory Authority, New York York Department of Health and the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs. The team visited more than a dozen sites to assess their ability to serve as temporary hospitals, said the Cuomo office.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic earlier this month.

As of Tuesday morning, the United States had more than 46,000 positive cases across the country. Nearly 600 people died.

Ronn Blitzer and Andrew O’Reilly of Fox News contributed to this report.