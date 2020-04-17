Trump governors outline plans to reopen economy, do not provide timeline despite coronavirus threat

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump and governors across the country are rolling out plans to reopen the US economy, which has been largely shutdown for weeks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus – a decision that could give a glimmer of hope to Americans who want to resume their activities as usual while warning that reopening efforts will be made gradually and will depend on reducing the spread of the virus first.

Trump unveiled a set of guidelines called “Opening America America” ​​again Thursday evening at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing as he declared that the United States was taking the next step of the fight against the coronavirus and announced a bipartisan council of legislators. dedicated to restarting the economy.

“We can start the next front in our war, which we call” Opening America Again, “” said Trump at a press briefing in the White House.” To preserve the health of Americans, we must preserve the health of our economy. “

“We are not opening all of a sudden, but one careful step at a time,” said Trump, adding that the guidelines were “based on verifiable data.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

TRUMP UNVEILS CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES TO REDUCE SOCIAL DISTANCE IN PHASES: “THE NEXT FRONT OF OUR WAR”

He added: “Some states may open earlier than others.”

Trump administration guidelines outline what individuals, businesses, healthcare professionals and more should do in three phases to reopen the economy, with states only reaching phase one if they see a decrease of the number of cases within their borders over 14 days. .

The guidelines, which pass the decision to move to each phase to governors and local officials, are a reversal for Trump of comments made earlier this week that indicated that he wanted to be the one who decided when housekeeping orders and business closings would go up.

Trump, who has been campaigning for weeks to get back to work as quickly as possible, said he wanted to reopen the economy by Easter before extending his national guidelines on social distancing until the end of April.

WHY POLICIES CANNOT RESTART THE ECONOMY

But Trump is not alone in moving the reins of business and travel. Governors from coast to coast are implementing their plans by lifting their orders of social distancing, but also warn that it will not happen all at once and that it will depend on the management of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware, have announced that they will coordinate the opening of their economies, but that they will do so with caution.

“We should start hoping for a” reopening “, but a reopening with a plan and a smart plan because if you do it wrong it can backfire,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “What the art form is going to be here is to do it intelligently and do it productively and do it in a coordinated way – in coordination with other states in the region and do it as a cooperative effort where we learn from each other where we share information, resources, where we share information. “

Meanwhile, Governor of California Gavin Newsom led a coalition of west coast states, which also included Washington and Oregon, announcing that they would coordinate the reopening of their region. A joint statement by the governors stressed that one of their main priorities would be to protect vulnerable populations, keep hospitals below their capacity and carry out robust tests.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER DEFENDS PANDEMIC ABORTIONS IN THE CONTEXT OF “SUSTAINING LIFE” HEALTH CARE

“Changes to the home care orders of our states should be made based on our understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19”, declaration Lily. “This effort will be guided by the data. We need to see a drop in the rate of spread of the virus before the large-scale reopening, and we will work in coordination to identify the best measures to guide this.”

And in the Midwest Thursday Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Mike Dewine of Ohio led a coalition of states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky to form a partnership to get their economies back on track while preventing that reducing the spread of coronavirus is the top priority.

“We look forward to working with experts and taking a factual, data-driven approach to reopen our economy in a way that protects[s] families of the COVID-19 spread, “said a joint statement from the governors.

He continued: “Our number one priority when analyzing the best time to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens.”

MEMBER OF TRUMP PRESIDENT’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY GROUP RESPONSES CRITICISM OF NEW GUIDELINES FOR THE REOPENING OF AMERICA

In addition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce a plan for his state on Friday. characterized at the beginning of the week, because this is not “a race for doors, everyone can suddenly reopen at the same time. the spread of COVID-19. “

The Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, wrote in a op-ed for the Albuquerque Journal which “[n]”We are more anxious than me to lift our orders for home stays and to declare New Mexico open to business”, but said “as public health experts remind us, we are not at all close to this point”.

While the timeline for when the reopening of the economy can begin in earnest is unclear, the fact that Trump and the nation’s governors are actively considering doing so could give hope to many Americans who were injured by the closure, many participating in protests against ordering home stays this week.

CORONAVIRUS TAKES ITS TOLL ON US LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AS AN UPDATE

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized a socially distant demonstration called “Operation Gridlock” this week that created bumper-to-bumper traffic in downtown Lansing as protesters rang their horns, waved American flags and waved placards derisiting Governor Whitmer’s orders and demanding that she reopen. state economy.

This follows a similar demonstration in North Carolina in which more than 100 people gathered in response to a “#ReOpenNC” campaign on social media. At least one person was arrested, according to WTVD.

Crowds have also gathered in Ohio, Wyoming and New York. Spectrum News Albany reported on Thursday that around 30 people had gathered outside the building in the capital of New York State to demand the immediate reopening of the economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests will continue on Friday, with the Idaho statesman reporting that groups of Idaho activists plan to meet in Boise to protest the state’s order for home stay.

But citizens worried about their wallets may have to continue to wait for the state blockages to be lifted, as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the United States. There were 27,095 new cases in the United States on Wednesday morning compared to Tuesday, and 29,979 Thursday compared with Wednesday.

However, those who are ready to take over the business have at least one government official in their corner. Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, according to Newsweek, tore apart Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday about his state’s stay at home order.

“This shutdown has become total madness, in my opinion,” said Goodman, according to Newsweek, “because there is no data backup on why we were stopped from the start, no plan in place on how to get through or even get out of the stop.”

Andrew News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Bradford Betz, Nick Givas and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.