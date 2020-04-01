Trump greets staff at Queens, NY hospital near where he grew up: “You are just amazing”

President Trump took time during tuesday coronavirus Press briefing at the White House to recognize the work done by medical staff at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, N.Y.

The hospital, located not far from the neighborhood where Trump grew up, was among those burdened as New York City and New York the state manages the largest number of coronavirus patients in the country.

“I watched the doctors and nurses enter the hospital this morning and it is as if the soldiers were entering a battle, entering a war. The bravery is incredible, “Trump told reporters. “If I wore a hat, I would tear that hat off so quickly and say,” You are just amazing. “”

The president also expressed shock and sadness at seeing images of bodies loaded into refrigerated trailers outside the hospital.

Trump previously addressed the images in remarks to reporters on Sunday.

“I watched this last week on TV,” he said, according to New York WPIX-TV. ”Body bags everywhere, in the corridors. I watched them bring in trailer trucks – freezer trucks, these are freezer trucks, because they can’t handle the bodies, there are so many of them.

“It’s basically in my community, in Queens – Queens, New York,” he added. “I saw things I had never seen before.”

New York City announced its 1,000th coronavirus death, accounting for about two-thirds of the more than 1,500 deaths in New York State. This count far exceeds the second highest American total, the 267 deaths in neighboring New Jersey.

These states and the rest of the nation were preparing to increase the death toll in the coming weeks, with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force predicting that the final US total could be between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths.

Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this story.