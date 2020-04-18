Trump hails ‘positive signs’ of coronavirus fight, says U.S. is ‘king of the fans’

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

President Trump cited “positive signs” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, saying he had inherited “broken waste” from the previous administration but has since turned the United States into “king of the fans” .

“We continue to see many positive signs that the virus has reached its peak,” he said, the same week the White House issued guidelines for the gradual reopening of the country.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

He said Texas and Vermont will allow the opening of certain businesses, while requiring social distancing, while other states expect to reduce the restrictions. But other worst-hit states, such as New York, have given no indication that they will cut the measures anytime soon.

Trump has also come back to blaming the slowness in the United States’ initial response to the Obama administration, which he said he inherited from “broken trash.”

“We inherited a terrible broken system, our cabinets were bare, now we are charging and we have charged these hospitals,” he said.

“We started with the trash,” he said at another time, while accusing the Democrats of politicizing the crisis. He criticized the leaders of the Democratic Congress for a heist in a recharge of a small business loan program who ran out of funds this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said she also wanted to see money for hospitals and state and local governments.

The administration at the start of the crisis struggled with tests and fans, critics accusing Trump and the administration of being slow to act – while the administration rebuffed, indicating Trump’s actions, such as that a ban on travel from China, Iran and the European Union.

Trump said on Saturday that the United States has now caught up on the fans – in part by using the Defense Production Act and working with state governments – and said that the United States is now at the top of the world. with regard to the fans.

“The hardest thing of all by a factor of 20 is the fans and now we are the king of the fans, we have the fans … we are going to help other countries very soon,” he said, adding that thousands of under construction each week.

AMERICAN OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE SURVEY ON WUHAN LAB’S ESCAPED CORONAVIRUS

Now, after a week in which he declared that the United States had overcome the worst of the crisis, Trump is now focusing on restarting an economic recovery after weeks of foreclosure across the country to stop the spread of the virus.

But this approach has caught the attention of Democratic governors, as well as some health experts, who warn that reopening the economy too quickly could lead to a “second wave” of infections.

The United States has recorded 706,779 confirmed cases and more than 37,000 deaths, the highest in the world. But Trump noted that the statistics were partly due to the large U.S. population, and when it comes to per capita deaths, the U.S. is lower than countries like Italy and Spain. He also said that the Chinese estimates, long suspected of being fabricated by the authoritarian government, were “impossible”.

“On a per capita basis, our mortality rate is much lower than that of other western European countries, with the possible exception of Germany,” he said.

At the large press conference, he also weighed on possible investigations in China for his actions surrounding a laboratory in Wuhan – where officials believe the virus originated – saying “they are investigating, but we are also investigating.”

He also supported his criticism of some of the most extreme bans that are happening across the country. Trump sparked controversy on Friday by using his Twitter feed to call for “liberating” states such as Michigan and Minnesota.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Some [of the governors] won, they absolutely won, “he said in restrictions on Saturday, pointing to Michigan in particular.

Friday, University of Washington Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment (IHME) lowered its projection from the total number of deaths from 68,841 (with an estimated range of 30,188 to 175,965) to just over 60,308 (with an estimated range of 34,063 to 140,381).