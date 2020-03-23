Trump hints at less restrictive approach to fighting coronaviruses

President Trump tweeted Sunday that his administration would reassess its response to the coronavirus epidemic at the end of the 15-day period that calls on Americans to limit their normal behaviors in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Businesses across the United States have been toppled while federal, state, and local governments have called for drastic measures to block more infections. Wall Street stocks plunged to their worst losses in more than three decades.

“We cannot let the remedy be worse than the problem itself,” the president tweeted in capital letters before announcing the reassessment.

Last week, Trump decided to lessen the impact of the pandemic on a fundamentally altered U.S. economy by pressure to keep the country at home. Hotels, restaurants, airlines and retailers suffered significant losses. The emergency stimulus bill also struck a snag in the Senate a few hours before Trump’s tweet.

the Senate controlled by the GOP failed to move forward with $ 1.4 trillion “phase three” stimulus package to help businesses and families devastated by downturn excess coronavirusk.

Many Democrats have complained that the humanitarian aid project did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and failed to curb the “slush fund” project 500 billion dollars for companies, declaring a ban on share buybacks by companies. are low and executive compensation ceilings would only last two years.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, leaving the Capitol just before midnight, issued an optimistic note: “We are very close,” he said, adding that the negotiators would work all night.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., After meeting with Mnuchin several times, said progress was being made.

“There is a good chance that we will have an agreement,” said Schumer as the Senate approached shortly before midnight. “We are fighting for a better bill.”

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the hedge fund juggernaut Bridgewater Associates, sounded the alarm Thursday on the coronavirus crisis and said US companies would lose up to $ 4 trillion and Trump needed to increase dramatically its recovery plan.

Dalio’s comments come a day after Bill Ackman, another billionaire investor, called on the president to close the country for 30 days or “America will end as we know”.

Bradford Betz of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report