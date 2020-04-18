Trump increases pressure on Pelosi over deadlock over small business program: “Come back to Washington”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump stepped up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday asking her to “return to Washington” and resolve the congressional impasse Request for $ 250 billion to complete a small business loan program as part of the response to the coronavirus crisis.

“An incompetent political hack!” Come back to Washington and take care of our great American workers, ”Trump tweeted Friday night, responding to a video showing Pelosi in a late-night talk show at home in California showing his ice cream collection.

“Nancy Pelosi, she went on vacation or something,” he said earlier Friday at a press briefing in the White House. “And she should come back. She should come back and do this. I don’t know why she doesn’t come back. The fact is that she is not doing her job. And that is nothing unusual for her.”

Trump asked for an additional $ 250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after the Small Business Administration announced this week that it had reached its $ 359 billion loan limit granted to it in CARES ACT . A Senate session on Thursday was adjourned without progress after the Democrats denied the request.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, blamed the Democrats, saying the $ 250 billion package had the support of Republicans: “The Democrats would not let us reopen the program,” he said.

Democrats have said that instead of complementing the program, they want more of the deal – including money for hospitals and state and local governments.

“We want to have more money for small businesses. We believe it, “Pelosi told MSNBC Friday. “The entrepreneurial spirit of the United States is so important, but it is also important for us to have more funds for those on the front lines, health workers, police and firefighters, people from EMS and everyone who really needs help while they try. to save lives. “

“The fact that small, local and state governments are so short of money is also vital,” minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. “And when they fire hundreds of thousands of people, which they will do before May 4, when we get back, it is just as bad as a small entrepreneur who is unable to employ people. “

“So you need to be a little more comprehensive than just donating money to a small business program,” he said, before adding that Democratic and Republican employees have had discussions. “constructive” and believe that an agreement is in sight.

An administration source told Fox News on Friday that the White House is increasingly convinced that an agreement will be reached early next week on a program recovery plan. The deal is expected to include $ 250 billion for the program, an unknown amount for the economic disaster loan program and $ 75 billion for hospitals.

Meanwhile, a Democratic source told Fox that a compromise deal sent on Friday would include $ 150 billion in state and local funding – it would provide funding to states as needed, but also new funding for cities, counties and cities, including states Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin could receive billions of dollars in aid.

The vote could take place as early as Monday afternoon, although a vote on Tuesday is more likely, the administration source said.

John Roberts, Chad Pergram and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.