Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to manufacture fans after stalled talks

President Trump said Friday that he had headed the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar require General Motors to start manufacturing fans under the Defense Production Act to combat coronavirus pandemic after negotiations with the automaker were blocked.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to provide fans have been productive, but the fight against the virus is too great to allow the contracting process to continue to run its course,” Trump said in a statement. , adding: “GM was wasting time.”

Experts say the United States lacks hundreds of thousands of respirators, which it will likely need to treat a rapidly growing number of COVID-19 patients. New York, Michigan, Louisiana and Washington State have been identified as hotspots in the United States.

The announcement came hours after Trump went wild against GM and its CEO, Mary Barra, in a series of tweets.

“As usual with” this “General Motors, things never seem to get better. They said they were going to give us 40,000 essential fans, “very quickly.” Now they say it will only be 6000 by the end of April, and they want the best dollar, “he wrote.

“General Motors MUST immediately open its stupidly abandoned Lordstown Ohio plant, or another plant, and START MAKING FANS, NOW !!!!!! FORD, GO ON THE FANS, QUICKLY !!!!!! ”He tweeted.

GM has sold the Lordstown plant to a company which wishes to manufacture commercial electric vehicles.

He criticized Barra, saying, “Still a mess with Mary B.”

The tweets were an apparent response to a New York Times report that a billion dollar deal between the White House and the company had been canceled. The contract would have allowed the production of 80,000 fans.

GM announced on Friday its partnership with Ventec Life Systems to build VOCSN intensive care ventilators at the automaker’s 2.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Kokomo, Ind. He said the company will deliver the first fans next month with capacity of 10,000 per month.

“GM is able to help build more fans because of GM’s remarkable performance and Ventec’s global supply base,” Barra said in a statement. “Our joint teams have moved mountains to find real solutions to save lives and fight the pandemic.”

Matthew Kazin of Fox Business contributed to this report.