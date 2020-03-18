Trump invokes the Defense Production Act: what is it?

President Trump announced Wednesday that it will invoke the Defense Production Act to help the private sector accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of emergency medical supplies and equipment in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

The law, which was first enacted in 1950 in response to the Korean War and has since been invoked more than 50 times since, will rationalize the production of medical supplies to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic and will force companies to sign contracts or execute orders deemed necessary for national defense.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

“If we have to use it, we will use it,” said Trump. “It’s at full speed.”

The act was periodically used during the Korean War and throughout the Cold War, and was last invoked in June 2017 by Trump to deliver the technology to the space industrial base.

Trump was not specific on the details of the use of the law – in addition to mentioning respirators and masks – but here is an overview of what the three main sections of the Defense Production Act are:

The second provision of the law provides for financial measures, such as loans, loan guarantees, purchases and purchase commitments, to accelerate the production of material “necessary to meet the supply requirements of national defense and of internal security “.

The law also deals with voluntary agreements – or what the government says is “an association of private interests, approved by the government to plan and coordinate actions in favor of national defense”. The conditional clause allows commercial competitors to work together to plan and coordinate measures to increase the supply of materials.

Along with the three main provisions, the law also gives the government the power to obtain information from companies, authorizes the creation of the National Defense Executive Reserve and a Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States – which works on the effects on the national security of certain mergers, acquisitions and takeovers related to foreign investments in the United States

When the law is invoked, it obliges the administration to submit an annual report to Congress on the impact of compensation on defense preparation, industrial competitiveness, employment and trade arising from the law.