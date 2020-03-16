Trump issues guidelines to slow spread of coronavirus in ’15 days’, but warns crisis could extend into summer

President Trump announced on Monday a set of guidelines that it said Americans should follow to prevent the spread of coronavirus – despite the admission that the pandemic could extend until July or August.

Speaking at a coronavirus task force briefing, Trump outlined a plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in 15 days.

“With several weeks of targeted action, we can turn the corner and turn it around quickly,” said Trump. “Our government is ready to do whatever it takes.”

At another point in the press conference, asked if the United States was entering a recession, Trump replied, “Well, it’s possible.” But then he said, “We don’t think in terms of a recession, we think in terms of the virus.”

The guidelines recommended that seniors and people with underlying health conditions “stay at home and away from others”.

Officials recommended that large sections of the population isolate themselves and that everyone avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

They also said that Americans should work from home if possible; avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants; and “avoid discretionary travel, errands and social visits.”

When asked when the pandemic would subside, Trump said that “ if we really do a good job, ” the crisis could pass by July or August, a much less optimistic approach than in his previous predictions, according to which it could end in a few weeks.

“We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” he added.

Trump’s comments came when the Ohio governor announced his recommendation to postpone the state’s primary election until June in the middle of the epidemic. The president said that even though the state, whose presidential primary elections are very cautious, he believes the postponement of the elections is “unnecessary”.

“Postponing is not a very good thing,” he said. “I think the postponement is not necessary.”

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500 people. COVID-19 disease caused mild or moderate symptoms for most patients, but severe symptoms were more likely in the elderly or people with existing health conditions. To date, more than 77,000 people have recovered it, mainly in China.

The surgeon general said on Monday that the United States was roughly where Italy was two weeks ago in the fight against coronaviruses, a sign that infections should increase.

“We are at a critical tipping point in this country, people,” surgeon general Jerome Adams told Fox News. “When you watch the screenings, chances are we can be Italy.” Yet he said the United States has the potential to alleviate the pandemic.

On Fox News, Adams claimed that the United States had “turned the tide” on testing, an essential part of monitoring and controlling pandemics, but it remained to be seen whether this was true.

The U.S. effort was hampered by a series of missteps, including flaws in test kits distributed for the first time by the federal government and bureaucratic hurdles that delayed testing by private laboratories. But Trump, who has come under heavy criticism for downplaying the severity of the crisis, has kept his optimistic tone about the nation’s response.

“Everyone is so well unified and works so hard,” he tweeted. “It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.