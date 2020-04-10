Trump jokes that Dr Fauci should move to New York to speak out against AOC

President Trump joked on Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, an official who helps lead the government’s response to the coronavirus, is expected to move to New York where he could “easily” beat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during an election.

“I have great respect for these people,” said Trump, appointing his task force at the daily press conference.

“Everyone and everyone who works with us,” he said. “I have great respect for this group. In fact, I said to Tony Fauci – I said why don’t you move to New York? Run against the AOC, you will win easily.”

“But he decided he wouldn’t do that. I’m a kid, by the way, you know,” he said, turning to Fauci.

Fauci responded by smiling and placing his hand over his face in apparent embarrassment.

Ocasio-Cortez is ready to be re-elected after having served his first term in the House of Representatives. In no time, she gained national notoriety and was directly criticized by Trump and other figures.

It was not the first time that Trump and Fauci had a humorous exchange on television. Fauci has already drawn attention for putting his hand on his face after Trump called the State Department the “deep State Department.”

Trump later retweeted a message of someone saying “Dr. Fauci is all of us”, next to a video of Fauci’s gesture.