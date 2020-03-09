Trump Jr. to debate Hunter Biden on who benefited fathers most

Donald Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden in an attempt to prove that the son of the former vice president has benefited more than him government positions of their fathers.

President Trump’s eldest son proposed idea in “Axios on HBO” interview which aired on Sunday evening.

“You know what will be great, I’ll let you host it. You moderate a debate between Hunter Biden and myself,” he said to Axios co-founder Jim Vandehei.

Trump Jr. added, “We can go seamlessly. We show everything, and we can talk about all the places I’m supposed to sting, but not Hunter Biden. “

Republicans, including Trump, have repeatedly examined Hunter’s lucrative position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma when his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

“Hunter Biden, his father becomes vice president. All of a sudden he goes to Ukraine and earns $ 83,000 a month, “said Trump Jr. in the interview.

Trump Jr. claimed on Sunday evening that, unlike Hunter, he had not taken advantage of his father’s presidential position.

Vandehei highlighted Trump Jr.’s paid speeches and his best-selling book, “Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us”, published last November.

“I have been doing paid speeches for over a decade … I have not even been doing international speeches,” said Trump Jr. He insisted that these sources of income are “nothing I have never done before “.

