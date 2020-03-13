Trump leads Biden and Sanders in double-digit Iowa, poll finds

Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders may be getting a lot of media attention as the battle for their party’s presidential nomination Iowa seem solidly behind President Trump for november.

Asset leads Biden from 51% to 41% and Sanders from 53% to 41% in Des Moines Register / Mediacom survey results published Thursday.

The same poll, conducted March 2-5, also found that Trump had a 50% approval rate in Iowa – the highest ever attained by the president in Hawkeye State, according to the register.

The strongest support for the president in Iowa was among Republicans (94%), rural Iowans (68%), evangelicals (63%), men (60%) and those with annual incomes of $ 100,000 or more (57%).

Iowans supported Barack Obama as president in 2008 and 2012, but was all for Trump in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, supporting the New York businessman by a greater margin than traditionally conservative states such as Texas, The Hill reported.

Trump won Iowa by 9.5 percentage points over Clinton in 2016, according to the Associated Press. Republicans control the governor’s office, the Statehouse and the two seats in the United States Senate.

In the Iowa caucuses that took place on February 3, Sanders finished second, slightly behind the former mayor of South Bend, India, mayor Pete Buttigieg, from 26.2% to 26.1%.

Biden finished in fourth place with 15.8% of the vote – but has since jumped into the Democratic race with a streak of primary wins.

On the Republican side, President Trump won hands down, with 97.1% of the vote, against former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former American representative Joe Walsh of Illinois, who ended his campaign shortly after.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.