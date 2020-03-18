Trump mocks Sanders after primary beating: “Bernie gave up”

President Trump predicts that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Will “soon” abandon the Democratic primary race, saying that the Socialist Democrat “abandoned” after losing Tuesday’s three primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden is currently leading 1,153 Sanders to 861 delegates, according to the Associated Press, after victories in Arizona, Illinois and Florida. He needs 1,991 to obtain the nomination to the National Democratic Convention.

BERNIE SANDERS WILL EVALUATE THE FUTURE OF ITS CAMPAIGN AFTER A CHAIN ​​OF LOSSES

“The DNC will have achieved their dearest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, well ahead of their schedule,” tweeted Trump Wednesday morning. “Now they are doing everything they can to be nice to him to keep his supporters. Bernie has given up, as he did the last time. He will give up soon!”

Sanders campaign said Wednesday morning that the Vermont senator will spend the next few weeks assessing the future of his campaign after a string of losses for Biden.

“The next primary competition is in at least three weeks. Senator Sanders will have conversations with supporters to assess his campaign, “said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir in a statement Wednesday morning.

“For the time being, however, he is focusing on the government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic and ensuring that we take care of the workers and the most vulnerable,” added Shakir.

BIDEN MAKES A CALL FOR UNITY – FOR CORONAVIRUS ELECTIONS AND COMBAT – AFTER THE LAST PRIMARY WINNERS

Biden, meanwhile, tried to appeal to Sanders supporters in an online address Tuesday night, saying that even though he and Sanders differ in their “tactics”, they “share a common vision” that includes health care affordable, reducing income inequality and climate change, which Biden called “the existential threat of our time.”

Biden praised the “remarkable passion and tenacity” of Sanders and his supporters, and acknowledged “that they have changed the fundamental conversation in this country”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking specifically to young voters who are inspired by Sanders, Biden had a clear message: “I hear you, I know what’s at stake. I know what we need to do.”

Paul Newshauser and Andrew Craft of Fox News contributed to this report.