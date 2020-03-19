Trump names Russell Vought director of OMB despite staff reorganization

the White House announced Wednesday in a press release that it will appoint the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russell Vought to lead the office as a permanent director, potentially setting up a difficult confirmation fight in the Senate.

Vought has led OMB since January 2019 in an acting role after former office manager Mick Mulvaney was appointed chief of staff for the White House. Earlier this month, Trump announced that Mulvaney would be reassigned as the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland and Representative Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Would move into his position as chief of staff.

A well-known budget hawk, Vought was one of the public faces of the President’s budget when it was published last month. He previously held various leadership positions with the House Republican Conference and the Republican Study Committee and was Vice-President of the Conservative Heritage Action for America.

“Since joining OMB, Russ has overseen the delivery of four of the most conservative presidential budgets to date,” said Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James of the Vought nomination. . “He is an integral part of an administration which has fought without fear for life and freedom.”

Vought was confirmed to be the OMB deputy director in early 2018 with a razor-thin margin after Vice President Pence broke a 49-49 tie. The vote was strictly in the party line.

The accusations of Islamophobia based on previous writings are largely what made confirmation so controversial. Vought, a Christian, wrote in an article defending a Christian school that fired a teacher for saying that Muslims and Christians worship the same God. He quoted theologians in a long article, which said at one point that Muslims “do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his son, and they are condemned”.

“Suggest yourself,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. In an audience with Vought, “that all these people are condemned? What about the Jews, are they condemned also?”

Vought replied, “Senator, I am a Christian,” and explained that his religion teaches respect for all “regardless of their religious beliefs.”

It is not known when the Senate will accept Vought’s appointment. Congress is currently focusing on adopting several coronavirus rescue packages, temporarily derailing what in the Senate has been largely a treadmill for Trump candidates in the judiciary and the executive.

Lauren Green of Fox News contributed to this report.