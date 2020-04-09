Trump: Obama could suspend approval of Biden because he “ knows something you don’t know ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump was asked on Wednesday why the old President Barack Obama approved his former vice president and possible Democratic candidate Joe Biden before the presidential election in November.

“I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden for a long time. There is something that he thinks is wrong,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

“He knows something you don’t know, which I think I know. But you don’t know,” he added. “I’m sure he has to go out at some point because he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years.”

Trump’s remarks came after a reporter asked him about Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., suspend his presidential campaign a few hours earlier. Sanders was the pioneer of the Democratic nomination at one point, but lost momentum after a series of overwhelming primary losses for Biden.

Trump and Biden – the two candidates likely to clash in November – spoke Monday in a 15-minute phone call on the coronavirus pandemic. Trump called the exchange “really good” and “really nice”.

“We talked, pretty much … about what everyone is talking about, that’s what they want to talk about,” he said, referring to the virus. “He gave me his point of view and I understood him well.”

Neither Trump nor Biden shared the details of the call.

“Vice President Biden shared several suggestions for actions the administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed appreciation for the spirit of the American people in the face of the challenges facing the nation” said Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and Biden communications director at Fox. New.

Biden has received approvals from former Democratic rivals – including Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg – party elders and power intermediaries. He has yet to get one from Obama, his former running mate.

“If he were to approve, I think it would be a boost for the one he supported,” Mo Fox, Mo Elleithee, former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, told Fox News last month. 2008 and now a contributor to Fox News.

Trump told reporters that he was amazed at Obama’s silence.

“When is this going to happen?” he said.