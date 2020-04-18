Trump on the origins of coronavirus in a Chinese laboratory: “ we will find out ”

President Trump said on Friday that the federal government is investigating whether the new coronavirus hailed from a laboratory in Wuhan and promised that the US government will find out how the deadly pandemic was started from China.

Asked about the accuracy of reports – first reported on Fox News – that COVID-19 probably started spreading first from a Wuhan lab, not from a Chinese wet market, Trump reported that the United States was taking the matter seriously.

“We are watching it. Lots of people are watching it. It seems logical,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House.

“… there are a lot of investigations going on and we’re going to find out,” Trump said of the origin of COVD-19.

Trump said the pandemic could have been averted if China had taken action early.

“All I can say is where it came from – it came from China, in whatever form – 184 countries suffer from it. And that’s too bad, right? could be resolved very easily when it was “just started.”

Trump’s comments coincide with Fox News’ earlier report that the United States was conducting a large-scale investigation into whether the new coronavirus, which turned into a global pandemic that brought the global economy to its knees, escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Intelligence agents are said to be collecting information about the laboratory and the initial virus outbreak. Intelligence analysts are piecing together a timeline of what the government knew and “creating an accurate picture of what happened,” the sources said.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Once this investigation is completed – something that should happen in the short term – the results will be presented to the Trump administration. At this point, White House and Trump decision makers will use the results to determine how to hold the country responsible for the pandemic.

Fox News released its first report on Wednesday that there is growing confidence that the epidemic probably originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, not as a biological weapon, but as part of a Chinese effort to show that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than those in the United States.

US officials and the intelligence community have confirmed to Fox News that they have taken the possibility that the coronavirus is man-made or made in China as some sort of biological weapon on the table and have ruled it out. Stadium.

Sources point to the structure of the virus, saying that the mapping of the genome specifically shows that it has not been genetically modified. Sources believe that the initial transmission of the virus was a natural strain that was studied there – and then entered the people of Wuhan.

Sources say the investigation of open source and classified data indicates work in the laboratory of Dr. Shi Zhengli, who was working on antivirals and immunizations against the coronavirus, particularly with bats.

SOURCES BELIEVE AN EPIDEMIC OF CORONAVIRUS ORIGINATED IN THE LABORATORY OF WUHAN AS PART OF CHINA’S EFFORTS TO COMPETE WITH US

US officials are 100% convinced that China has made great efforts to cover up after the virus disappeared, the sources said.

In addition, sources say the World Health Organization – whose president suspended funding this week for its role in the crisis – was either complicit in the cover-up, or looked away.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that the administration was eyeing the Wuhan Institute of Virology and accusing the Chinese government of preventing scientists from finding out what had happened.

“We know that the first observations of this phenomenon occurred a few kilometers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We know that this – the story of the installation, the first BSL-4 laboratory where high-end virus research is carried out, took place on this site, ”Pompeo told the Hugh Hewitt Show. “We know that the Chinese Communist Party, when it started to assess what to do inside Wuhan, wondered if the WIV was, in fact, where it came from.

“And more importantly, we know that they did not allow scientists around the world to go to this laboratory to assess what happened there, what is happening there, what is happening pass over there just as we speak, “he said.

Fox News’ Bret Baier Gillian turner and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.