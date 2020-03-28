Trump ponders coronavirus quarantine in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said on Saturday that he plans to impose an enforceable quarantine New York, parts of New Jersey and parts of Connecticut as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We would like to see New York in quarantine because it is a hotspot – New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, parts of Connecticut in quarantine,” he told the White House.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I’m thinking about it right now. We may not have to do it, but it is possible that today we are in quarantine – in the short term, two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey and parts of Connecticut. “

He said that if such a decision were to happen, it would mainly be a restriction on residents of those states traveling to other parts of the country.

“It will be around 40 binding, but I hope we don’t need it,” he said.

WUHAN, THE CHINESE CITY O COR STARTED CORONAVIRUS, STARTS TO ENSURE RESTRICTIONS AFTER TWO MONTHS OF QUARANTINE

The move would dramatically escalate efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and comes against these states, which essentially reduces daily life – closing schools, businesses, recreational activities and urging residents to stay home.

Trump told reporters that if he moved ahead with quarantine, it would only be for a short time, perhaps as little as 14 days.

Trump has expressed a desire to reopen the country and put the United States on a normal footing after weeks of action to stop the virus, but also noted that there are “hot spots” that have particularly significant cases of virus.

This is a last minute story, check back for updates.