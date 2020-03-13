Trump “postpones” idea shot down by Japanese Olympic Minister

TOKYO (AP) – The suggestion from President Donald Trump to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year due to the spread of the coronavirus was immediately shot down by the Japanese Olympic Minister.

“The IOC and the organizing committee are not considering any cancellations or postponements – absolutely not at all,” said Seiko Hashimoto, Olympic bronze medalist, at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

The International Olympic Committee and the organizers of Tokyo have remained on the message since the viral epidemic in China three months ago spread through Asia and then the world: the games will open as planned on July 24 .

“I just don’t see any people there. In other words, don’t allow people, “Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “Maybe, and it’s just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”

Broadcasters and television sponsors have invested billions in the Olympics, and the crowded international sports calendar has little room to delay the games by a year. The fanless Olympics were launched, as was the cancellation of the Olympics, which only happened in wartime.

“As best we can – so that the athletes have no confusion or uncertainty – we will do our best,” said Hashimoto. She participated in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater, winning bronze in 1992 and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist.

Cancellation or postponement will affect thousands of directions, affecting sponsors, television, 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes, staff, airlines, hotels and $ 1 billion in lost ticket sales . It also hurts 80,000 unpaid volunteers who will miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The IOC oversaw an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony on Thursday in Greece, another sign that it hopes to move forward in four and a half months. The flame is scheduled to arrive in Japan on March 20 and will begin a four-month relay across the country on March 26.

The organizers of Tokyo have reduced the ceremony of arrival of the torch and will announce a week before the start of the relay if the crowds will be limited or the route will be modified.

“This ceremony demonstrates once again our commitment to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” said Bach in Greece. He praised officials who “are taking so many important steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus”.