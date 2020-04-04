Trump praises, then rings Biden during coronavirus briefing: “ Biden didn’t write that ”

President Trump Saturday rejected a critical tweet from Joe Biden, claiming that the former vice president could not be the author of the publication because “he does not write”.

Biden tweeted Saturday just before the Trump White House Coronavirus briefing began that Trump was not responsible for COVID-19, “but he is responsible for not having prepared our country to respond to it.”

Asked about the tweet at the press conference, Trump said that a “Democratic agent” wrote it and implied that Biden was not capable.

“He’s not writing. He’s probably not even watching right now,” said Trump of the daily television briefing. “And if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s looking at.”

The prolific Twitter president added: “Biden didn’t write that, he would have liked, but he didn’t.”

Earlier in the briefing, Trump had nicer words for Biden.

He acknowledged that the former vice president was the “likely” 2020 Democratic candidate and said he “appreciates” Biden’s “support” for the travel ban he decreed from China at the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Trump said it was “very nice” to hear Biden’s support on Friday, especially since he took a lot of heat as “xenophobic” and “racist” when he decreed the ban to slow the spread of the virus, said Trump.

BidenThe campaign told CNN on Friday that Biden supports AssetTravel restrictions from China in the middle of the world coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy campaign director Kate Bedingfield said Biden “supports travel bans guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials and supported by a comprehensive strategy.”

“Science supported this ban, so it did too,” she said at the point of sale.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the latest criticism of Trump on the tweet, but the campaign continued to demonstrate that Biden is better prepared to handle the global pandemic.

“When Donald Trump ignored the warnings after warnings and distorted the dangers the coronavirus posed to the American people, Joe Biden sounded the alarm over this historic threat,” said Andrew Bates, director of rapid reaction at the Biden campaign, in a press release.

Bates continued, “When Donald Trump gullible in praise of China’s handling of the crisis, Joe Biden publicly urged him not to buy their spin. Now there are more cases of coronavirus in the United States. United than in any other country in the world, and we are losing jobs at record speed. The American people deserve to regain skill, empathy and strength in the Oval Office. “

Michael Ruiz and Allie Raffa of Fox News contributed to this report.