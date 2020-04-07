Trump presses last minute for justice at Wisconsin Supreme Court as state holds elections during pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

After two last minute court challenges, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday for an election in which President Trump came out with strong approval – not in the Democratic presidential primary that most Americans know, but for Wisconsin Supreme Court judge Daniel Kelly.

Monday’s consecutive decisions of the Supreme Court of Wisconsin and the Supreme Court of the United States against the government of Wisconsin Tony Evers to postpone polling day in person and extend the postal voting deadline locked up in the Badger election State for Tuesday.

This effectively forces electors who have not yet received mail-in ballots to go to the polls in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in order to vote.

As the drama unfolded on Monday, Trump renewed his first Friday of endorsement of Kelly, whom the president called “tough on crime” and said he was doing “great work” in protecting the second amendment. Kelly recused Monday’s decision to force the elections to go ahead.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

THE SUPREME COURT OF WISCONSIN, ON EVENING PRIMARY, BLOCKS THE MOVEMENT OF THE GOVERNOR TO SUSPEND THE VOTE IN PERSON ON CORONAVIRUS

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow’s elections will go as planned,” Trump tweeted Monday night. “VOTE for judge Daniel Kelly tomorrow and be safe!”

Just after midnight, Trump tweeted again to support conservative justice which was first appointed to its seat by former Wisconsin GOP governor Scott Walker in 2016 and is currently facing its first re-election. Kelly faces a challenge from the most liberal Jill Karofsky in a non-partisan general election.

“Vote today, Tuesday, for the highly respected Republican, Justice Daniel Kelly,” said Trump. “Tough on Crime, love your military, veterinarians, farmers, and will save your 2nd amendment. A GREAT VOTE!”

BY-LAWS OF THE SUPREME COURT OF WISCONSIN GOVERNOR MAY NOT DELAY ELEMENTARY ELECTIONS

Trump’s call for voters to vote for Kelly comes as Sanders and Biden have stopped advertising in the state and are mainly running virtual campaigns while distancing themselves in the middle of it. Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force Warned Could Be One of the Most Dangerous Weeks of the Pandemic in the United States

Biden, who leads Sanders in Wisconsin polls and has a dominant lead over all delegates, didn’t even mention the word Wisconsin in his Monday Here’s The Deal podcast. Sanders also largely avoided talking about the Wisconsin primary, but reiterated Tuesday that his campaign would not send staff or volunteers to try to get people to the polls.

“It is scandalous that the Republican legislative leaders and the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court are prepared to risk the health and safety of several thousand voters in Wisconsin tomorrow for their own political gain,” Sanders tweeted.

TRUMP ADVISES THAT IT CAN BE INVOLVED IN THE MARINE EPISODE AS A MODEL PROBLEM

“Let’s be clear,” he continued, “holding these elections amid the coronavirus epidemic is dangerous, does not heed the advice of public health experts, and could very well prove fatal. therefore, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV effort. “

Wisconsin, unlike other states, does not give unilateral power to the governor or secretary of state – or to the two working together – to call elections. This forced Evers, a Democrat, to appeal to the state-controlled legislature to pass a bill that postponed the election date or changed its operation. Lawmakers refused to do so, so Evers made an order suspending in-person voting until June 9, which was quickly quashed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The United States Supreme Court, in a separate decision on Monday, overturned a federal district court decision that would have allowed Wisconsin voters to vote by mail after April 7 polling day. The decision was divided 5-4 along ideological lines, with the majority claiming that it remained consistent with a precedent preventing federal courts from changing the election rules the day before polling day.

These two decisions taken together force Wisconsin to hold its Tuesday election in person and to withdraw the possibility of voting for Wisconsinites who have not yet requested and received a mail-in ballot.

GOP WILL TELL ALARM AFTER CHINESE “QUASI-OFFICIEL” EXIT AT CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING PRESS, PROMOTE BEIJING

Wisconsin Democratic Party president Ben Wilker said Monday that the Supreme Court ruling would result in the death of voters.

“The United States Supreme Court has legislated from siege today, following orders from the Trump team and drafting new electoral law to deprive thousands of Wisconsin voters and consign them to their died an unknown number of Wisconsinites, “said Wilker, although the Supreme Court majority tried to point out that it was reversing a lower court decision that amounted to legislating on the bench.

Kelly, before the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, urged “clerks, investigators and voters to be ready to conduct the elections tomorrow.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: CORONAVIRUS CHOOSES THE BEST WASHINGTON BEAT

“We can do two things at the same time,” he said, “to maintain the foundations of our democracy while taking reasonable precautions to keep people safe.”

Karofsky encouraged voters to go to the polls if they feel safe, while remaining cautious.

“If you feel safe going to your polling station, in-person voting begins at 7:00 am Tuesday,” she said. “Many polling stations have changed, visit http://myvote.wi.gov to confirm yours. Please take precautions when you are in public, it is up to you to decide if you feel safe to vote in no one.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a video posted on Twitter, Karofsky reiterated that voters should make sure to mail or cast their postal ballots on Tuesday and that they should recheck their voting location in person due changes that have been made thanks to a lack of pollsters willing to help organize elections in the midst of a pandemic.

Wisconsin Election Commission released information what voters should know before Tuesday’s election. He stressed that voters should wash their hands before and after the vote, that a hand sanitizer would be available at most polling stations, and that voters should maintain social distancing – including by taking advantage of the vote. curb.

“Local election officials are prepared for election day with health supplies and have been trained in social distancing procedures and other guidelines developed with a public health official,” said director general Meagan Wolfe. state elections. “Now we ask voters to be careful and patient if they go to the polls on Tuesday.”