Trump promises coronavirus-destroyed economy to rebound despite record number of unemployed

President Trump On Thursday, he predicted a “big rebound”, believing that the US economy would quickly recover from the blow it suffered because of the Coronavirus pandemic – despite the fact that 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks alone.

As he tried to reach deals to help the struggling airline industry and help oil prices recover, Trump said he was confident the shrinking US economy would come back from hard knocks because it was actually closed from the current pandemic.

“The economy is doing very well,” said Trump during the daily briefing of the Coronavirus task force at the White House. “I think we’re going to have a big rebound … we’re going to open very hard.”

Trump’s bravado was juxtaposed by the impressive number of jobs in the week in which an additional 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment. These numbers now mean that one in 10 working Americans has lost their job in the past three weeks.

Collectively, the figures constitute the largest and fastest-growing series of job losses recorded in 1948. In contrast, during the Great Recession, it took 44 weeks – about 10 months – for jobless claims to reach their level current in less than a month. .

The job market is rapidly collapsing, as businesses have closed their doors across the country. In total, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have applied for unemployment assistance. Soaring jobless claims have swamped state unemployment offices across the country. And more layoffs are expected.

More than 20 million people could lose their jobs this month. The unemployment rate could reach 15% when the April employment report is published in early May.

The viral epidemic would have wiped out almost a third of the output of the American economy during the current quarter. Forty-eight states have closed non-core businesses.

The president’s optimistic outlook for the economic recovery is not shared by some of the best economists in the world who say that signs are emerging that any recovery will not match the speed and severity of the economic collapse that has occurred in just a few weeks. The presidential and senatorial elections of 2020 are likely to take place while the world’s largest economy is still trying to recover from the deadly epidemic.

“Anyone who assumes that we are going to get a big drop in activity is not thinking about what consumers are going to feel. They are going to be very careful,” said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit. “Households and businesses have their finances are deteriorating. People buy groceries on their credit cards. “

If there is one place, it is that Wall Street closed its best week in 45 years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve launched its latest titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus epidemic.

The central bank has announced plans to provide up to $ 2.3 trillion in loans to households, local governments and businesses as the country learns what economists say is the worst recession in decades. This is the latest unprecedented move by the Fed, which has rushed to ensure that liquidity reaches the sectors of the economy that need it after the markets have been harassed by a wave of investors. removing cash from the system.

The stock market, however, is not the economy and unemployment figures on Thursday made it clear. However, investors are continually looking to the future where the economy will be in a few months or more in the future in recent weeks, they have made the market go up by almost 25% following promises of massive aid from the Fed, other central banks, and governments around the world, even as there is mounting evidence that fears of a recession were premonitory.

This week, some investors began to anticipate the possible reopening of the economy as the epidemic could peak or plateau in several of the most affected regions of the world.

“The market only focuses on the number of cases,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “The question is when can the restrictions be lifted? This is what the market is focusing on, when will America reopen? “

In addition to the economy, Trump also announced that he and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chow were working on a plan to help the airlines keep their employees and save their businesses. “He said talks with the airlines should start this weekend.

Air travel has reached its lowest level in decades since the pandemic started, with the Transportation Security Administration filtering only 94,931 people on Wednesday, down 96% from a year ago and the second day in a row under 100,000.

The official count of people who passed through TSA checkpoints exaggerates the number of travelers – if at all possible – as it includes some airline crew members and people who still work in stores at the airport. inside the airport security perimeters.

Historical daily figures only go back so far, but the country averaged fewer than 100,000 passengers a day in 1954, according to figures from the Airlines for America trading group. It was the dawn of the jet age. The de Havilland Comet, the first commercial airliner, was only a few years old and Boeing was on test flights with the jet that would become the iconic 707.

Trump’s press briefing began shortly after completing a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia regarding world oil prices and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Russia recently announced an agreement with OPEC to cut oil production to support world prices.

Trump said production could be cut by 15 million barrels a day, or about 15% of world production, although experts said it was unlikely. Instead, OPEC and Russia announced on Thursday that they had reduced the quantity to 10 million barrels a day, or 10% of global supplies. Reductions of five million barrels a day are expected to come from other countries to help alleviate the biggest oil crisis in decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report