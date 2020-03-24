Trump: Protect the `` Asian-American community '', the virus is `` NOT their fault ''

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump congratulated the Asian Americans on Monday, saying they are not responsible for the spread of the coronavirus amidst criticism that he caressed racism by blaming China for the pandemic and repeatedly call it the “China virus”.

“It is very important that we fully protect our Asian American community in the United States and around the world,” Trump tweeted. “They are incredible people, and the spread of the virus …. …. is NOT their fault in any way, shape or form. They work closely with us to get us we will win together! “

The tweet comes as Trump and some lawmakers continue to call the virus “China virus“or” Wuhan virus “, referring to the Chinese city where the pandemic started in December 2019.

Trump ignored the critics.

“No, not at all,” Trump said at a press conference last week. “I think they would probably agree with that, 100%. It comes from China. “

Health officials have not recommended to use ethnic nuances when naming infectious diseases. Trump and other U.S. officials have accused China of the pandemic, saying that Beijing blocked the news of the epidemic by silence the doctors and the critics who raised early alarms.