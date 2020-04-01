Trump pushes to cut entertainment tax deductions in coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Wednesday stepped up calls to bring back Tax deductions for businesses that provide entertainment to customers, associates and employees to help hard-hit businesses recover from the economic downturn associated with coronavirus.

The president previously mentioned that he was considering moving into his Sunday coronavirus Task Force briefing, saying he thinks “it will have a huge impact,” but on Wednesday he mentioned the possibility that Congress may pass legislation to fix the problem.

“Congress must pass the old and highly proven deductibility of businesses on restaurants and entertainment,” said Trump. “It will bring restaurants, and everything related to it, and stronger than ever. Move quickly, they will all be saved.”

The 2017 tax law removed the deductions for entertainment provided by companies to their business partners but left the deductions for meals in place. The rules, however, left some ambiguity between what counted as a meal and what counted as entertainment, which could potentially harm the restaurant industry.

The president said on Sunday that his administration was looking for a way to restore tax deductions for businesses, but appeared to be seeking an administrative rather than a legislative solution – an unlikely prospect given that the deductions were codified by law passed by Congress and Trump signed.

“I will say [Treasury] secretary [Steven] Mnuchin … to begin immediately to study the reinstatement of the deductibility of meal and entertainment expenses for companies that delayed the restoration a lot when it was originally done, then not so long ago ” said the president.

He continued, “We have to bring in these restaurants. We have to open our businesses. We have to fly the planes. We have to make everything work. … We had the biggest economy in the history of the world. There is three or three weeks old. And now we said, “Stop working. Please, we pay people not to work. No one has ever heard of this. It’s not for us. “

Trump has made it clear that he wants to restart the US economy as soon as possible, but with grim projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from his own administration’s coronavirus, he extended White House guidelines on Sunday. social distancing as state governments continued to issue more home stay orders and crack down on travelers from abroad.

Restoring corporate tax deductions could be a way to boost restaurants and entertainment, which were among the businesses hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic after the softening of social distancing guidelines.

An IRS orientation published on changes in the way businesses can deduct meal and entertainment expenses said the law “has removed the deduction for all expenses related to activities generally considered to be entertainment, amusement or recreation”.

In addition, the guidelines state that “[t]taxpayers can continue to deduct 50 percent of the cost of business meals if the taxpayer (or a taxpayer employee) is present and the food or drink is not considered lavish or extravagant. “