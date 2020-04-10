Trump reiterates call for payroll tax cuts as part of phase 4 coronavirus fight

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Friday renewed calls for large payroll tax reduction as a way to relieve the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic after having had before called for such cuts last month.

CARES, the official name for the $ 2.2 trillion economic stimulus and virus-fighting law passed late last month, allows employers to defer payroll tax payments but does not actually reduce levies, which are widely used to fund rights like Medicare and social security.

“The Democrats are blocking a $ 251 billion funding increase for small businesses, which will help them keep their workers,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “It should only be for this reason, with no additions. We should have a great phase four infrastructure with payroll tax cuts and more. A big economic rebound!”

The president was referring in part to an interim bill to boost a small business loan fund that the Democrats in the Senate blocked on Thursday, rather seeking additional funding that GOP lawmakers rejected. But apart from that, lawmakers and Trump are weighing another much larger package in which the President also wants to include infrastructure spending.

Trump’s tweet borrowed some of the language he used in economic forecasting during his Thursday evening briefing on the White House coronavirus task force.

“I think what’s going to happen is that we’re going to have a big rebound rather than a small rebound,” said Trump of a potential economic recovery after the pandemic threat subsides. “But we will come back.”

Labor Secretary Eugine Scalia also spoke optimistically of a potential American economic resurgence.

“The president has spoken to the state of the Union about the blue collar boom we are experiencing. We want to lay the groundwork for a blue collar rebound,” he said. “We will do this in part by helping companies keep their employees, which the paycheck protection program does, keep them on the payroll so that when companies are ready to reopen, they have workers who they need. “

Any economic recovery, however, could face challenges due to a number of factors. Federal government deficit could cause headwinds – lower payroll taxes, in addition to more than $ 2 trillion already allocated, could further inflate this figure – as could an increase in unemployment benefits included in the law CARES, which the Republicans have declared, encourages people not to work. Furthermore, it is unclear when the virus will be sufficiently contained to put the economy back on track, despite optimistic forecasts from Trump himself.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the White House coronavirus response, predicted earlier this week that schools may be open for in-person classes by the fall. Dr. Zeke Emanuel, advisor to the Biden campaign, on the other hand, warned this week a potential 18-month lockdown so that the United States can repel the virus.