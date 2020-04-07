Trump removes inspector general ready to oversee stimulus funds for coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Tuesday withdrew the Pentagon’s inspector general responsible for monitoring the coronavirus economic relief plan.

President recalled Glenn Fine, Chair of the Pandemic Accountability Committee, who led a group of general inspectors to oversee the deployment of more than $ 2 trillion in coronavirus stimulus relief effort.

TRUMP APPOINTS FORMER GSA DOG AS GENERAL INSPECTOR OF CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“Sir. Fine is no longer on the Pandemic Accountability Committee,” said a Pentagon spokesperson. Politico Tuesday, adding that he will resume his role confirmed by the Senate as the chief deputy inspector general of the Pentagon.

The President temporarily appointed the Inspector General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to monitor the implementation of the new law.

As part of the massive stimulus package adopted last month, the creation of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee – a panel made up of general inspectors to locate and investigate the waste and abuse of spending under the bill and in response to the crisis.

The new law also created a new position of special inspector general for pandemic recovery to oversee stimulus spending by the Treasury Department. The president appointed Brian Miller to the position on Monday.

Miller is currently the President’s Special Assistant and Senior Associate Lawyer in the White House Law Firm. Miller has also been Inspector General of the General Services Administration (GSA) for almost a decade and has reported cases of fraud, waste and abuse.

Miller’s appointment was sent to the Senate on Monday for confirmation. It is not known when it could be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Criticized the president for dismissing Fine from his post.

“President Trump is abusing the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate honest and independent officials because they are ready to tell the truth in power and because he is so clearly afraid of strong surveillance,” Schumer said in a statement. press release Tuesday. “President Trump’s corrupt actions toward acting inspector general Glenn Fine, who was recently appointed chair of the pandemic accountability committee, only strengthens Democrats’ determination to hold the administration accountable and to apply the multiple strict monitoring provisions of the CARES law. ”

Fine’s withdrawal comes amid a battle in Congress over Democrats’ efforts to establish additional fact-finding committees to oversee the Trump administration’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, announced that she would create a bipartisan House committee to oversee the administration’s response. It would be chaired by Representative Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Pelosi said the committee she formed is designed to address “here and now”, specifically regarding the allocation of the historic amount of federal funds for economic recovery, and compared it to the committee chaired by the former senator. Harry Truman in 1941 to investigate waste, fraud and abuse of defense spending at the start of World War II.

WHOS HOUSE MEMOS ADVISED OF 2 MILLION DEATHS IN PROOF OF PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

“With more than $ 2 trillion in emergency aid, we need to make sure that those dollars are spent with care and efficiency,” said Pelosi of the massive stimulus bill that Congress has already passed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Also last week, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Publicly proposed the creation of a “9/11 style” bipartisan commission with subpoena power, to investigate the administration’s response. Schiff said the commission would not be established until February 2021.

A Congressional oversight committee is also being set up to oversee the spending of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. It is necessary to send reports to Congress every 30 days. The House also has an oversight committee, which is responsible for overseeing the federal government.

Meanwhile, the president has apparently challenged several inspectors general within his administration in recent days.

Over the weekend, the president sacked Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general. Atkinson felt the president’s anger last year during the impeachment investigation, after alerting Congress to concerns over Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine.

Also this week, the president criticized the Inspector General of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Christi Grimm, for his report on Monday which revealed serious shortages of test supplies and extended waits for results in hospitals. from the country; a general shortage of PPE which puts staff and patients at risk; difficulty in maintaining an adequate endowment; and shortages of essential supplies, such as hand sanitizer, face masks, toilet paper, linens, disinfectant cleaners, etc., as well as equipment and logistical support.

“Why did the IG, Who spent 8 years with the Obama administration (did she report the failure of the H1N1 swine flu debacle where 17,000 people died?) unwilling to speak to admirals, generals, VPs and other officials before reporting, “Trump tweeted Tuesday.” Another bogus record! “