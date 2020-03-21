Trump renews calls to agencies to “move fast” on potential coronavirus treatments

President Trump on Saturday renewed calls to government agencies to “move quickly” to expand experimental treatments to treat the coronavirus epidemic, citing a combo of drugs which he said could be “one of the biggest game changers” in medicine.

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance of being one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine,” he tweeted. “The FDA has moved mountains – Thank you!”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES FDA MAKES ANTI-MALARIA MEDICINE AVAILABLE TO TEST CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT

“I hope they will both (H works best with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) ….. will be put into service IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVING QUICKLY AND GOD BLESS EVERYONE!

Trump was referring to a French study who found that the antimalarial and the antibiotic were effective in fighting the virus.

“Despite its small sample size, our investigation shows that treatment with hydroxychloroquine is significantly associated with the reduction / disappearance of viral load in COVID-19 patients and its effect is reinforced by azithromycin”, revealed the study.

Trump said at a White House media briefing on Thursday that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine will be made available to test whether they help patients recover from the coronavirus. He said it was one of many antiviral therapies aimed at limiting the symptoms of the virus that the administration is trying to get to the Americans as quickly as possible.

“I asked the FDA to eliminate the rules and the bureaucracy so that the job could go quickly, quickly and quickly,” said Trump. “We have to remove all barriers.”

CORONAVIRUS: COMBINATION OF ANTIBIOTIC DRUGS AND ANTIBIOTICS MAY SHORTEN COVID-19, INCLUDING RESEARCHERS

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn explained at the press conference that it would be authorized for so-called “compassionate use” – where doctors can request and use the investigational drug FDA permission to give to patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, called for caution on Friday treatments, saying the evidence was, as of now, only anecdotal.

“So, as the FDA commissioner and the president mentioned yesterday, we are trying to strike a balance between making something that has the potential to affect the American people, at the same time that we do it under the auspices of a protocol this would give us information to determine if it is really safe and really effective, “he said alongside Trump at a White House press briefing on Friday.

“But the information you specifically refer to is anecdotal; it was not done in a controlled clinical trial. So you really can’t make a definitive statement about it,” he said.

But since Trump and Fauci were in a rush to find out if there was a disagreement, Fauci downplayed the idea that there was a significant difference between them: “The president feels optimistic about something – his feeling about it . “

“What I’m saying is that it could – it could be effective. I’m not saying it isn’t,” he said. “It could be effective. But as a scientist , as we spread it, we need to do it in a way that – while we make it available to people who want to hope it will work, you also collect data that ultimately shows that it really is effective and safe under COVID-19 conditions. “

