Trump resists use of Defense Production Act powers as governors, others push

Despite calls from governors, members of Congress, and presidential candidates, President Trump so far, has resisted the use of its powers under the Defense Production Act as officials seek to increase the capacity of the U.S. medical system in anticipation of a spike in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act of the Korean War on Wednesday, which allows the President to order manufacturers to make certain equipment needed in the United States to cope with a crisis, whether it s is a war or a pandemic, in order to “promote national defense”. But as of Friday morning, he did not actually take any action under the law, tweeting on Wednesday that he only signed the deed “if we are to invoke it in the worst case scenario ‘future. I hope there won’t be need …

This has preoccupied officials from all political walks of life who see an immediate need for things like personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals who will treat patients with the new coronavirus. A potential shortage has concerned medical professionals and even led several televised medical dramas to make a donation the masks they use in their wardrobes for hospitals.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker of the Republic on Thursday asked Trump what he could do under the Defense Production Act.

“I just have two things to say on the issue of PPE, which is obviously a huge problem for all of us,” said Baker during a teleconference that the Trump administration held with the governors. “The first is, this is just a little bit of the advice that you are going to offer … advice on how the implementation of the Defense Production Act will work with regard to attempts to upgrading and generation of initial capabilities in this area. ” PPE stuff. “

Trump turned to Vice President Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, to answer Baker’s question. He stressed the desire to let American companies cooperate voluntarily for as long as possible.

“I think, Mr. President, that you express yourself well when you speak of the spirit of American business wanting to grow voluntarily to meet the needs of our healthcare providers in this country,” said Pence. “And so the president has not yet exercised his authority under the Defense Production Act. He said he would if he had to. But I think … the perception of the president, the The team’s perception is now that the American industry is moving very aggressively. “

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, president of the National Governors Association and also a Republican, continued seconds later to push Trump to produce medical supplies, particularly protective supplies for those treating patients with coronavirus.

He asked Trump for “some advice on implementing the Defense Production Act so that we can help work with [Health and Human Services] secretary [Alex] Azar and give some thoughts on how states could be more involved in helping certain industries in our state. “

Democrats, on the other hand, directly criticized the president for not immediately exercising his powers under the law – a partisan pressure point continues as the two sides work together on legislation to help crisis-hit Americans .

“What’s going on here, President Trump?” Senate Leader for Minorities Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Tweeted Thursday evening. “We called you to invoke the Defense Production Act. But furthermore, we expect you to use it immediately. Why don’t you use this permission now to make test kits, masks , beds, fans? “

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have also publicly implored Trump to increase his offer under the Defense Production Act.

In a statement released Wednesday, Biden said Trump should “[p]to immediately improve and increase national production of all essential medical equipment necessary to respond to this crisis “under the Defense Production Act.

The former vice president followed that statement with a tweet Thursday urging Trump to use his powers under the Defense Production Act.

“President Trump said yesterday that he was invoking defense production law and then turned around and said he had no plans to use it,” said Biden. “The president should exercise these powers now. We need more fans, protective gear and essential supplies. We need action, not words.”

“Lives are at stake. Trump must start taking this national emergency seriously,” Sanders tweeted Thursday. “Without delay, we must use the Defense Production Act to mass produce and distribute the medical equipment we urgently need in all the states and territories of America.”

Others, including the Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Also urged the president to use the Defense Production Act on Thursday as medical leaders sounded the alarm over anticipated shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a decrease in supplies of N95 respirators, gowns, isolation masks, surgical masks, eye protection equipment, intensive care equipment (ICU) and testing supplies in areas that experienced the first community outbreaks, “said Thursday letter from the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association to leaders of Congress.

The letter, first reported by NBC News, is asking for $ 100 billion in direct funding to hospitals, doctors, nurses and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is clear that COVID-19 will test the capacity of the US health care system,” said the letter.

Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.