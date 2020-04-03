Trump responds to Schumer over coronavirus criticism: ‘No wonder the AOC thinks of running against you’

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump referred against the minority leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., In a scathing letter, responding to criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis, telling Schumer: “I never knew how bad you are as a senator.”

“Thank you for your Democratic public relations letter and the incorrect sound clips, which are false in every way,” Trump said in the White House letter, referring to criticism of Schumer’s coronavirus earlier on Thursday. “As you know, Vice President Pence is responsible for the task force. By almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job.”

Trump’s response to the counterfeit came after Schumer sent a letter to the president on Thursday expressing concern over the shortage of protective equipment, tests and medical supplies in New York City and other hard-hit areas.

“While the companies that volunteer to produce fans and personal protective equipment are to be commended and appreciated, America cannot count on a patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts to combat the terrible scale of this pandemic, “said Schumer. “It is high time that your administration appointed a senior officer to deal with this urgent problem.”

But in his letter, Trump stressed to Schumer that the Defense Production Act (DPA) “was systematically used” by him and his team, but that the companies honored the administration’s demands ” without even a formal notice. ” He also acknowledged the appointment of Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, who is “in charge of purchasing” and “distributing” medical supplies, which he alleged Schumer “chose to ignore”.

“We have given New York a lot, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have prepared New York much better than you did, as said Yesterday Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, New York arrived very late in their fight against the virus, “said Trump. “As you know, the federal government is only support for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needs far more support than most others.”

He continued: “If you spent less time on your ridiculous indictment hoax, which went on tirelessly forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my number of polls), and instead focused on the help New Yorkers, then New York would not have been so completely ill-prepared for the “invisible enemy.” No wonder the AOC and others are planning to run against you in primary school. were doing, they would probably win. “

This was in reference to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Some of whom speculated that a main Senate challenge would be brought against Schumer or Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

The president then congratulated the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, as well as the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, for “doing the job”, accusing the senator of New York of being “missing”, except in regarding the press. . “”

“I have known you for many years, but I never knew how bad you were for New York State, until I became president,” added Trump for signing the letter with his Black Sharpie.