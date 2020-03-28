Trump responds to Whitmer, Michigan, says Governor of the Democratic Republic “has no idea”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump aimed at Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday evening, saying in a Twitter message that the Democrat was “well over his head” in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic and “doesn’t have a clue.”

As of Friday evening, Michigan had more than 3,600 confirmed cases of the virus, the fifth in the country, and had killed at least two people.

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons why we are doing such a good job for them during this horrible pandemic,” the president wrote. “Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is far ahead of her [sic], she has no idea. Likes to blame everyone for their own nonsense! #MAGA ”

TRUMP SAYS GOVERNORS MUST GET KEY MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, BUT “WE ARE HERE TO HELP”

The Twitter post followed Whitmer’s accusations on Friday that medical supply providers were told “not to send things here to Michigan” – and his innuendo that the alleged orders came from the Trump administration.

It also followed up on a previous complaint from the 48-year-old first governor that Michigan was not receiving “clear directives and advice” from Washington to manage the epidemic.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters at a White House press conference that he had advised Vice President Mike Pence – head of the president’s coronavirus task force – to contact Whitmer, saying that ‘She was part of a small group of governors who were not “thankful”. the Trump administration’s response efforts to the virus.

“I say, Mike … don’t call the Michigan woman. I say if they don’t treat you well, don’t call, “Trump told reporters.

The remark followed earlier comments from the president on Thursday in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

“We had a big problem with the young housekeeper,” said Trump. “You know who I’m talking about, Michigan. We don’t like to see complaints. “

Trump’s remark on Thursday drew Whitmer’s response to Twitter.

“Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and this governor is me,” Whitmer wrote.

“I have asked for help several times and respectfully. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPE, fans, N95 masks, test kits. You said you were with the Michigan – prove it. “

Whitmer expressed more concerns Friday in an interview with Detroit radio station WWJ-AM, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

“When the federal government told us we had to go there ourselves, we started to get all the items we could get our hands on,” Whitmer told WWJ. “What I got is that the suppliers that we used to have contracts with are now told not to send stuff here to Michigan. This is really concerning.”

Whitmer then doubled his claim during an appearance on CNN, Crain’s reported.

“We have entered into a number of contracts and as we near the date on which shipments are scheduled to arrive, they are canceled or delayed,” said Whitmer. “We were told they would go to the federal government first.”

Earlier in the week, Whitmer complained that Michigan was not receiving “clear guidelines and advice from the federal government” on how to handle the crisis.

“Frankly, a disparate strategy of each state doing what it can, we will do it if we need to, but it would be nice to have a national strategy,” she said, according to MLive.

Whitmer said that if the Trump administration had focused on the pandemic earlier, Michigan and the United States “would be in a stronger position right now.”

“Lives will be lost because we were not prepared,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Also on Friday, President Trump signed over $ 2,000 billion legislative package intended to provide significant relief to workers and businesses facing the coronavirus epidemic.

In addition, the President has appointed his business advisor, Peter Navarro, direct implementation of defense production law, which gives the President the power to order manufacturers to produce medical supplies such as ventilators.