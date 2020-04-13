Trump retweets #firefauci tweet, speculating on a frayed relationship

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Sunday evening, he sparked speculation about his relationship with the country’s top disease specialist after retweeting a post calling the doctor.

Trump used Dr. statements Anthony Fauci in February to prove that a recent New York Times report that said it was slow to act on the coronavirus the epidemic was “false news”.

GET THE MOST RECENT ON CORONAVIRUS

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, was asked about the CNN report and admitted that earlier action could have saved more lives. The Times report said that Trump downplayed the severity of the virus in January.

THE FALCUS PHYSICAL VOTE “CANNOT GUARANTEE” WILL BE SECURE IN NOVEMBER

DeAnna Lorraine, a former Republican congressional candidate, called Fauci in her own tweet and said that she told people in late February that “there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the general American public. is time to #FireFauci “.

Trump seized Lorraine’s tweet as evidence of “false news” from the Times. Trump has hinted that if there had been widespread concerns about the virus in the White House in January, Fauci would surely have known about it in late February.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke,” Trump tweeted, before thanking One News Network. Trump’s tweet linked to Lorraine’s tweet which called for the ousting of Fauci.

Fauci was on NBC News » “Today” February 29, the date mentioned by Lorraine, and spoke of the “community spread” of the coronavirus. The virus, at that time, was known to be in Italy and China. Fauci was asked if the Americans should change their lifestyle and he said, “There is no need to change what you do day to day.” But he said it could change.

The New York Times reported Trump downplayed the severity of the virus this weekend in January, though experts from his cabinet and intelligence agencies “raised the alarm.”

Trump called The Times story “false, just like the” paper “itself.”

Trump said his decision to “close” the United States to China in early February was prescient, despite what the media called him “xenophobic.”

As of early Monday, there were nearly 550,000 confirmed cases in the United States and 22,000 deaths. Cities like New York have seen their public health systems submit to the demand to treat new patients. While some governors and White House projections are optimistic about the flattening of the curve, health officials have predicted that home support orders will be in place for the foreseeable future.

The Times has reported that Fauci has “become bolder” by correcting Trump publicly and that Fauci, in turn, “has become a hero for critics of the President because of this.”

Fauci, for example, has publicly downplayed Trump’s claim that antibiotic-associated hydroxychloroquine could be a game-changer in the fight against the disease.

Fauci was asked about CNN Sunday about the Times report on Trump minimizing the threat.

“I mean. Obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process going on and started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” said Fauci on Sunday. The decision-making process is complicated, but said, “If we closed everything from the start, it might have been a little different. But there was a lot of repression about closing things back then.”

A recent Fox News poll showed Trump’s job performance figures at an all time high. The poll shows that 49% approve of the work Trump does as president, up from 48% two weeks ago. Eighty-nine percent of Republicans approve of Trump.

Fauci has faced increasing criticism on conservative radio who sees him as a career bureaucrat.

Fauci a smacked the media in the past for trying to “pit” him against Trump. He was questioned in March about reports of their relationship on the rocks. He was asked on the radio show “Mornings on the Mall” on media issues and how they sometimes seem designed to “create a rift between you and the president”.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The president listened to what I said and the others on the task force said,” said Fauci. “When I made recommendations, he took them. He never countered me, crushed me. The idea of ​​just opposing each other is not useful. I hope it stops and that we envision the challenge we must overcome to overcome this situation. “

Joseph A. Wulfshon of Fox News contributed to this report