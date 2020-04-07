Trump “saddened” by Boris Johnson’s coronavirus state, offers “help” to “brilliant” companies

President Trump expressed his best wishes as he announced at the White House coronavirus briefing on Monday that he had mobilized “help” from “brilliant” companies to help British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was transferred a few hours earlier to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas Hospital in London while fighting COVID-19.

“We are very saddened to learn that he was placed in intensive care this afternoon. Americans are all praying for his healing. He is a very good friend. It really was something very special, “said Trump.

Johnson’s coronavirus Symptoms worsened on Sunday, necessitating his move, a spokesman for Fox News said on Monday.

“I asked two of the biggest companies – they are brilliant companies – Ebola, SIDA, others, they came up with the solutions and just did some amazing work – and asked them to contact London immediately, “Said Trump.

He added: “They have offices in London, big companies – more than major, more than big, they’re great. And I had a conversation with four of them today and they speak a language that most people don’t even understand. But I understand something: they’ve really advanced in therapy and therapeutics, and they’ve already arrived in London. Their London office has everything they need and we’ll see if we may be of help. We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors. “

“It’s a very complex treatment of things they just developed,” said Trump later, in response to a question from a reporter. “They have already had meetings with the doctors, and we will see whether or not they want to take this route. … They are in the hospital, and they have everything with them when necessary.”

Trump did not specify which companies he had contacted.

Johnson’s office said the 55-year-old Prime Minister was aware and did not need ventilation. He asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab to replace him, said the spokesman.

“During this afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital,” added the porter. – word. “The PM receives excellent care and thanks everyone [National Health Service] for their hard work and dedication. “

The decision came just a day after Johnson was admitted to what would have been routine tests.

Downing St. said that Johnson was in intensive care in case he needed ventilation later.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said that Johnson had a comfortable night and remained in government control despite being admitted to hospital after the symptoms of cough and fever COVID-19 persist.

Johnson had been quarantined at his home since his diagnosis of COVID-19 on March 26.

Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister, but Raab has been designated to take over in the event of Johnson’s incapacity.

Frank Miles of Fox News contributed to this report.