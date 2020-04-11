Trump says Americans may soon start thinking about elective surgery again

Get the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Friday said Americans may be able to resume elective surgeries “very quickly” after his administration and many states have asked health professionals to refrain from performing surgeries that are not urgent or necessary in order to preserve medical resources like individual protection equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and others on the front line of coronavirus pandemic.

The comments came at the same briefing when Trump said he would listen to his advisers if they recommended that the social distancing guidelines and other precautions – like making people work at home and keeping non-essential businesses closed – be extended until May or even longer.

“I would also like to clarify the important point for many Americans about elective surgery,” said Trump. “Although we have asked hospitals to cancel the surgeries and procedures that are not taking place right now, do not do them now. The choice to delay any treatment still remains between the patient and their doctor.”

He continued, “We do not advise Americans to postpone medical treatment which their doctor says should take place now. So these are different types of surgery, of course, but we’re really getting to the point where you can start thinking about having this surgery if necessary, very soon. I think very soon. “

The recommendation to postpone elective and non-emergency surgery was not without controversy. Several states have specified in orders temporarily prohibiting these procedures that abortions, except when a threat to the life of the mother is threatened, cannot take place in their states.

This led to multiple lawsuits, with Planned Parenthood and several other pro-choice organizations joining to sue Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, for banning his state’s abortion.

“Governor Abbott and National Anti-Abortion Activists Forge Legal and Political Fight Amid Public Health Crisis,” said PPFA Acting President and CEO Alexis McGill-Johnson . “Elected leaders are devoting precious time and resources to exploiting a global pandemic to score political points instead of mobilizing to respond to this crisis.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, however, retorts that it is the abortion providers who act in bad faith and endanger the lives of Texans.

“It is unacceptable for abortion providers to fight the health of Texans and refuse the supplies and personal protective equipment they desperately need in favor of a procedure they call a” choice “,” he said. he tweeted. “My office will tirelessly defend the Order of Governor Abbott to ensure that the necessary supplies reach health professionals who are fighting this national health crisis.”