Trump says CDC wants Americans to cover faces with tissue in the middle of a coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Friday announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends Americans wear cloth face covers when in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus – although the president has repeatedly called him “voluntary” and has said that he would not do it himself.

The change in guidelines indicates a major change in the way authorities are trying to control the spread of COVID-19. The president, during a briefing with the White House coronavirus task force, said the recommendation was made due to studies indicating that asymptomatic people were spreading the virus.

“In light of these studies, the CDC recommends the use of non-medical cloth face covers as an additional voluntary public health measure,” said Trump. “So it’s voluntary. You don’t have to do it.”

The president added, “I don’t think I’m going to do it.” He said he couldn’t imagine sitting in the oval office of the White House behind “this beautiful Resolute desk” wearing a mask.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

For weeks, the general public has been informed by both the Trump administration and the CDC as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) that only those who were sick or had underlying health conditions should wear face masks, and that surgical masks and N95 protectors equipment should be reserved for healthcare workers.

But Dr. Jerome Adams, the general surgeon, said at the briefing that they have moved on because of the number of asymptomatic people who can spread the coronavirus. He begged Americans who are not sick to quit the N95 and surgical masks for medical professionals and make homemade fabric covers if they chose to use them.

Also at the press conference, Trump announced that the federal government would reimburse hospitals for the treatment of people who do not have insurance for coronavirus disease. The president opened the briefing, noting that New York, Louisiana, Michigan and New Jersey are among the hardest hit places in the United States.

The announcements have arrived as the White House takes further steps to protect the president and vice president: he said those close to Trump or Vice President Pence will be required to take a quick COVID-19 test. The required tests, the White House said, began Friday for anyone working with the president or vice president in the days and weeks to come.

The new test guidelines will only apply to people who will be in close contact with the President. This would include certain staff members, as well as people who could be seated next to him at a meeting.

The CDC decision recommends that all Americans wear a mask outdoors after local officials have advised residents to wear homemade masks or face covers while on essential trips.

“Because of some recent information that the virus can actually spread even when people are talking rather than coughing and sneezing – the best part of the value is that when you are away, when you cannot maintain that distance 6 feet, wear some kind of face covering, “said task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, appearing on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

Fauci said the new guidelines are not intended to remove the availability of these supplies for front-line workers, who have made public calls for more personal protective equipment as governors scramble to secure supplies. He also said that wearing a face cover does not mean that Americans should ignore federal social distance guidelines that people should stay within six feet of each other when outside.

“The important point to emphasize, however, is that this should in no way suppress the availability of the masks necessary for health care providers who are in real and current danger of being infected by the people they care for,” Fauci said of the expected orientation. “This is an addendum and in addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The debate over masks has been raging for several weeks, with some officials claiming that advising the public to wear blankets would create a false sense of security which, in turn, would lead to the abandonment of social distancing and thorough hand washing. Others say that wearing the mask incorrectly or constantly moving may increase the risk of getting COVID-19.

“If the CDC publishes such guidelines, I would abide by them. I can tell you, after writing many CDC guidelines over the years, that these are done very carefully and based on the best evidence available, “the former CDC medical director told Fox News on Tuesday. , Dr. Robert Amler. “These guidelines, when published, are neither casual nor frivolous.”

“It is protective for the people around you – it will be, whether or not there is a shortage,” he added of the masks.

John Roberts, Brooke Singman, Alexandria Hein and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.