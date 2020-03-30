Trump says coronavirus will peak “around Easter,” criticizes Pelosi review in “Fox & Friends” interview

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump, in a long interview on Monday with “Fox & Friends”, predicted that coronavirus cases in the United States will likely peak “around Easter” as he defended his administration’s decision to extend lines Strict guidelines on social distancing until the end of April – suggesting millions of lives could be saved by the measures.

The President also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., In response to his accusation on Sunday that people are dying while “fiddling”.

“He’s a sick puppy in my opinion,” said Trump.

The president, bristling with the qualification of Pelosi, argued that the measures taken are in fact saving lives.

“We do a lot of things and we don’t want to [ease restrictions] too early, “said Trump. “Around Easter it will be the highlight, we think.”

Trump added, “We think April 30 is a day when we can see real progress. And we expect to see that, before June 1, we think death, it’s a terrible thing to say, will be brought to a very small number. “

The president’s comments on “Fox & Friends” come after he extended the administration’s social distancing guidelines until April 30.

Earlier this month, Trump and the White House Coronavirus task force released the first guidelines, titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” which detailed social distancing rules to limit social gatherings, minimize interpersonal and urge millions of Americans to stay at home as much as possible. The directives were due to expire on Monday.

The president had also sparked controversy by letting float the possibility of reopening closed businesses and easing restrictions generally at Easter. His announcement on Sunday made it clear that he is no longer considering this course.

On Monday, he said information received from top health officials indicated that between 1.6 million and 2.2 million people could have died without restrictions, even if it resulted in enormous economic pressure for those who were laid off. due to business closings. Trump described these steps as necessary.

“If we hadn’t done anything, 2.2 million people could have died,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

“The worst thing we can do is declare victory … and then not get victory,” said Trump. “We are at war, it is war.”

The President spoke at a time when the United States has surpassed all other countries in terms of reported coronavirus cases, with the number of deaths also increasing in recent days. On Monday morning, more than 2,500 people died in the United States, among more than 143,000 cases reported.

Trump has suggested that the high number of cases may be due in part to increased testing, saying, “We test more than anyone else.”

He also said that the United States has a “very low death rate” compared to other countries. Trump also said that new tests with quick results could be ready as early as this week.

The president, meanwhile, continued to wage a political battle with Pelosi after the Speaker of the House criticized him on CNN on Sunday.

She said that “her early denial was deadly, being behind in material … where it is needed is deadly, and now the best thing to do is to prevent more loss of life, rather than opening things up. so that, because we just don’t know. “

“While the president is fiddling, people are dying,” said Pelosi. “We just have to take all the precautions.”

The president retaliated on Monday, saying “there is something wrong with the woman.”

“All she did for the first time in a long time was impeach, impeach, impeach,” said Trump. “That’s all she did. She is controlled by the radical left, by AOC plus 3, for her to make a statement like that, I think it’s a shame, for her country and her family . “

“She focused on the charge and she lost, and she looked like an idiot,” he said.