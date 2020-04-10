Trump says country is ‘close to peak’ of coronavirus epidemic, death toll expected to be less than 100,000

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

President Trump Friday said he believed the death toll in the United States coronavirus the pandemic will be “much less” than the 100,000 forecast last week, arguing that the country is approaching the peak of the epidemic.

During his daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force, the president moved back previous projections according to authorities, the country could see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from coronavirus.

“I think we will be significantly below that number,” said Trump. “In the midst of all this grief and pain, we see these signs and we see them very strongly, and that has a lot to do with our aggressive strategy to save lives.”

Trump went on to say that “if you kill 60,000 people, you can never be happy, but it is much less than we originally thought.”

The figure “60,000” comes from modeling updates and a projection from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

“We will see what it ends up being, but it looks like we are headed for a number significantly below the 100 mark,” said Trump.

The president also said he expects the country to approach the “peak” of COVID-19 cases, and welcomed the government’s overall response to the virus.

“We are near the top,” said Trump. “And our overall strategy works.”

But Dr. Deborah Birx, a few minutes later, stepped onto the podium warning the Americans that “we haven’t reached the top” and said, “We have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

She added: “We are united in social distancing and that has encouraged us all.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci also doubled Birx’s warning.

“It’s the end of the week – we are starting to see this stabilization and the decline, but it is important to remember that this is not the time to feel it, since we have made such important progress in success of mitigation, that we have to withdraw from it all, “said Fauci.

Meanwhile, the president said the United States “leads the world in testing” and has performed more than 2 million COVID-19 tests and continues to perform at least 100,000 tests per day.

The president also said the federal government is sending 10 million N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to states across the country.

Trump said the administration has launched the “Airbridge Project,” which provides PPE and ships 60 sterilization systems that can sterilize up to 80,000 to 120,000 masks each day.

“There is huge progress going on,” said Trump.

As of Friday afternoon, the United States reported more than 475,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 18,000 deaths.