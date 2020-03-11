Trump says Democratic Party Warren “destroyed” Sanders campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders would be well on its way to the Democratic nomination if the Democratic Party did not work with Sen. Elizabeth Warren hamper his campaign by staying in the race until after Super Tuesday, President Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Trump called Warren “Pocahontas” and wrote that she was working “in collaboration with the Democratic Party” and had completely destroyed the Sanders campaign.

“If she had just left 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden on a road, it would not even have been close,” the tweet reads. “They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe!”

Trump was probably referring to Andrew Yang and Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Both of whom made recent mentions.

The president expressed criticism of the Democratic Party and its management of the Sanders campaign. Some political insiders say that Trump’s tweets could be an effective tool to keep loyal Sanders supporters at home in November.

Biden’s supporters see his momentum as the result of a seasoned politician who beats his rhythm after major victories on Super Tuesday. These supporters see Trump’s ostensibly tweets in favor of Sanders as proof that Biden is not the candidate he prefers to face in the general election.

Trump campaign director Brad Parscale made fun of the main battle after Biden’s appearance sweep several contests on Tuesday evening, including Michigan – with 125 delegates, the biggest prize of the evening.

“It does not matter who the Democratic candidate turns out to be, and now that there are only two options left, it is clear that these are two sides of the same coin”, Parscale said in a report. “The Democratic presidential candidate will run on a large socialist government program, regardless of the name on the ballot.”

