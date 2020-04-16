Trump says he can forcibly adjourn Congress and use vacancies to nominate candidates

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump announced at a White House address Wednesday that he plans to join Congress and use their absence to make political appointments.

“If the House does not accept this adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional power to adjourn the two chambers of Congress,” he said.

The president said his administration was understaffed and blamed Democrats in Congress for delaying his confirmations and obstructing his agenda.

Trump added that he had the constitutional power to fire both houses and accused Congress of failing the American people and shirking their responsibilities as elected leaders.

“The current practice of leaving the city while hosting bogus pro forma sessions is a breach of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis,” he said. “It’s a scam, what they do.”

Trump too declared that the country has “surpassed the peak” in the number of COVID-19 cases, and said that new announcements regarding new guidelines would be shared with the public on Thursday.

“The battle continues, but the data indicates that we have passed the summit,” he said.

“We think some states may open before May 1,” added Trump. “We want to open our country again.”

On Wednesday, there were more than 630,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and just under 26,000 deaths.

Andrew News’s Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report