Trump says he can’t confirm number of coronavirus cases in China, warns of “horrible” days ahead

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said on Wednesday that he could not confirm the veracity of the number of coronavirus case and deaths reported by China as it warned the Americans to prepare for more “horrible” days in the fight against the virus.

While Trump said the figures reported by Beijing “appear to be a bit lightly”, the president and national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien said they currently have no way of confirming the number of reported COVID-19 cases. by the Chinese government. Comments follow accusations of criticism that China is underreporting its cases.

“We are unable to confirm any of the figures from China,” O’Brien said during the daily press briefing by the White House Coronavirus task force. “We simply have no way of confirming these figures.”

The President said more frankly, “Regarding the numbers, I am not a Chinese accountant.”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES IMPROVED NARCOTICS OPERATIONS AMONG CORONAVIRUS, DEPLOY DESTROYERS AND FORCE AIR ASSETS

Trump too reiterated its somber message from Tuesday’s briefing that the country is going through a difficult period as it continues to fight the virus.

“We’re going to have a few weeks that start roughly now, but mostly a few days that are going to be horrible,” said Trump.

The White House on Tuesday announced the extension of the guidelines on social distancing after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other public health officials on the task force on the White House coronavirus warned alarmingly that even if the United States were to continue doing what it did – keep the economy closed and most Americans at home – the coronavirus could still make 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the United States and millions of people infected.

Without any measures in place to mitigate the spread of the contagion, these projections reach between 1.5 and 2.2 million deaths from COVID-19.

To slow the spread of the virus, Trump said his administration is considering stopping domestic flights to the United States, although he is reluctant to do so given the economic impact, and said that if put implemented, it would only come from the “hot spots” of the virus. He also advised religious leaders not to violate home orders and to maintain services amid reports that some churches are organizing rallies.

“If you do that, you are really giving this invisible enemy a very big advantage,” he said.

With US leading the world in confirmed cases – nearly 100,000 – public health officials and lawmakers in the United States have expressed skepticism about the number of coronavirus cases from China – fueled by official efforts to quell bad news at first and general distrust of the government. Long lines of people waiting for the ashes of their loved ones at funeral homes last week have reignited the debate.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

The epidemic started in China’s Hubei province – particularly in the city of Wuhan – in late 2019 and has resulted in around 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths in the country, according to figures compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). at Johns Hopkins University. The United States has reported more than 206,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

The health system in Wuhan, the city where three-quarters of Chinese victims died, was overwhelmed at the height of the epidemic. Hospitals overflowed, patients with symptoms were sent home, and there were not enough kits to test everyone. In all countries, getting a full picture in the fog of war is virtually impossible.

In the past two weeks, Wuhan has not reported any new cases on most days. This is a remarkable drop from the thousands reported every day until mid-February and the hundreds in early March.

But China decided early on to stop including those who tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms in its count. The World Health Organization requests member countries to report asymptomatic laboratory-confirmed cases, although most cases of major epidemics do not have the screening capacity to identify them.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Republican Michael McCaul of the House Foreign Affairs Committee stepped up his call to the State Department to investigate China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a report that the Chinese Communist Party has hidden the extent of the epidemic and underreported the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.

The report from US intelligence officials, published for the first time by Bloomberg, indicates that Beijing officials have intentionally underreported the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Before the news of this report was published, it was clear that the Chinese Communist Party was not a trusted partner in the fight against COVID-19,” said McCaul in a statement. “They have lied to the world about the human-to-human transmission of the virus, have silenced doctors and journalists who have tried to expose the truth and are now apparently hiding the exact number of people affected by this disease.”

At the press conference, Trump delayed his response to a question on the intelligence report, saying only that he had good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the numbers seemed weak given the scale of the contagion epidemic in China.

“The numbers seem to be a little bit of light compared to what we have seen and what has been reported,” said Trump.

China also has a history of minimizing and concealing problems ranging from public health crises and national disasters to economic problems and toxic consumer products.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Seventeen years ago, China attempted to cover the scope of the SARS epidemic, another coronavirus that has spread beyond its borders. The government is much more open this time, but it cannot shake distrust at home and abroad.

“The Chinese government has always adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude and has released the latest figures to the world every day,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Foreign researchers have long been skeptical of Chinese economic reports showing high and unusually stable growth for a developing country, economy could be up to 21% smaller than official data suggests, study finds of 2018 by Yingyao Hu and Jiaxiong Yao of Johns Hopkins University.

With the coronavirus, China has intensified the Communist Party’s efforts and the sacrifices of medical workers to cope with the crisis, while suppressing reports of overcrowding in hospitals and berating medical workers for spreading the rumor after trying to to sound the alarm on the emergence of a possible new disease. It is a formula that invites skepticism, whether the government is telling the truth or not.

In addition to expressing skepticism in Chinese reports, the Trump administration also announced Wednesday that the US military is stepping up its efforts to fight drug trafficking while reports point to Mexican cartels seeking to exploit the pandemic to bring more cocaine and heroin into the country.

“There is a growing threat that cartels, malicious actors and other criminals are trying to exploit the situation to their own advantage,” said Trump. “We must not let the drug cartels exploit the pandemic to threaten American lives.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.